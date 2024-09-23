Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The Friedkin Group is set to buy Everton after reaching an agreement to purchase owner Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1 per cent stake.

The American company, run by Dan Friedkin, who is thought to be worth $6bn (£4.5bn), already owns Roma and has revived its interest in Everton after a takeover bid broke down in the summer.

The Friedkin Group then entered into a period of exclusivity but decided not to pursue their interest in the Merseyside club due to complications relating to a loan of £200m to 777 Partners, which they thought was unresolvable.

Meanwhile, Moshiri was in talks with American businessman John Textor, though he would have needed to sell his 45 per cent stake in Crystal Palace if he were to take a controlling stake in another club.

But TFG had loaned Everton £200m in the summer, partly to repay a loan to MSP Sports Capital, and had remained in discussions with all parties.

Now they have struck a deal with Blue Heaven Holdings, Moshiri’s company, subject to approval from the Football Association, the Premier League and the Financial Conduct Authority.

A spokesperson for The Friedkin Group said: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement to become custodians of this iconic football club. We are focused on securing the necessary approvals to complete the transaction. We look forward to providing stability to the club, and sharing our vision for its future, including the completion of the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.”

Besides their debts to TFG and 777 – whose stake is now controlled by A-Cap – Everton also owe Rights and Media Funding a further £200m.