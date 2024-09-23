Who is Dan Friedkin? The American billionaire set to buy Everton Football Club

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



AS Roma owner Dan Friedkin has agreed a deal to buy out Everton majority owner Farhad Moshiri.

It is set to bring to an end a long-running saga around the future of the Premier League club, which has taken a number of twists and turns.

The American billionaire’s company, The Friedkin Group revived their interest in Everton after a takeover bid broke down in the summer. Friedkin decided not to pursue his interest in the Merseyside club due to complications relating to a loan of £200m to 777 Partners, which was thought to be unresolvable.

However, The Friedkin Group have now struck a deal with Blue Heaven Holdings, Moshiri’s company, subject to approval from the FA, the Premier League and the Financial Conduct Authority.

Who is Dan Friedkin?

Friedkin is a 59-year-old billionaire businessman who owns The Friedkin Group, which in turn owns Gulf States Toyota Distributors, based in Houston, Texas – which does what it says on the tin, distributing Toyotas around the US.

Friedkin comes from a line of wealthy American businessmen and pilots. His grandfather, Kenny Friedkin, founded Pacific Southwest Airlines in 1949, which was later sold to US Airways. Kenny’s son Thomas H Friedkin was also a pilot and part-time stuntman, who continued the business and successfully invested in Toyota distribution during the 1960s.

Dan Friedkin took charge of the family business at the turn of the century and branched out into the movie industry, acquiring production company Neon, which produced the Oscar-winning Parasite. He also co-founded the studio Imperative Entertainment. Friedkin doesn’t just watch from the sidelines, and won an award for ‘best speciality stunt’ after landing a 76-year-old Spitfire on the beach for the Hollywood blockbuster movie Dunkirk.

The Group also owns luxury resorts, hotels and property around the world.

Farhad Moshiri (right) is finally set to sell Everton ( Getty Images )

Friedkin bought Roma in August 2020 for around £465m. The new ownership hired Paulo Fonseca as manager and later replaced him with Jose Mourinho, who guided the club to victory in the inaugural Europa Conference League. Mourinho was sacked in January and replaced by club legend Daniele De Rossi on a temporary basis – who was recently sacked too.

At the time of buying Roma, Friedkin described it as not just another business deal but “a passion – a passion for the city, for the team, for the people, and for football.”

Of his approach to owning a football club, he explained: “We intend to listen a lot – and we have already been listening – and what we have heard so far is that the fans want three things – a team to be proud of, a club that appreciates, understands and shares their passion, and an ownership that is both present and honest.

“We vow to work tirelessly to build a team that the fans can be proud of for many years to come.”

What is Friedkin’s net worth?

Dan Friedkin is thought to be worth $6bn (£4.5bn).