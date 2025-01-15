Everton vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Goodison Park
Follow live coverage as Everton face Aston Villa today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Everton vs Aston Villa
The board has gone up. There will be four minutes of added time. Can Everton finally pick the Villa lock? They're looking to go more direct in the closing stages.
Everton vs Aston Villa
If the score remains the same, or bettered for the visitors, Villa will get their fourth straight clean sheet away at Everton for the first time in this fixture's long history.
Everton vs Aston Villa
Beto strides onto the ball as Everton look to get something going. However, the substitute has the touch of a space hopper and Villa regain possession before Buendia is brought down by Mangala. Free-kick.
Everton vs Aston Villa
Mykolenko sends in a long free-kick from the left and Tarkowski heads it on to little effect. Lindstrom then fires it up into the box, yet Everton can't get the ball under useful control and Villa end up winning a free-kick just outside their area.
Everton vs Aston Villa
Everton are heading for their third Premier League defeat in a row. The Toffees are yet to have a shot on target in the second half.
Everton vs Aston Villa
Substitution Abdoulaye Doucouré Norberto Bercique Gomes Betuncal
Everton vs Aston Villa
As he has done a couple of times now, Tarkowski pings a beauty of a pass out to Mykolenko. Unfortunately, the long ball isn't mirrored by the Ukrainian's touch and it's out for a Villa throw.
Everton vs Aston Villa
Everton nearly get caught out after playing the ball tightly about their box amidst heavy pressure. Pickford has to hoof clear, yet the Villans keep hemming them in.
