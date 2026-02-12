Uefa chief speaks out on failed European Super League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has declared football the ultimate victor following an agreement with Real Madrid that officially brings an end to the contentious European Super League project.

The Spanish giants and European football's governing body announced a cessation of hostilities on Wednesday, nearly five years after Real, spearheaded by president Florentino Perez, was a primary architect of the breakaway league.

While England's ‘Big Six’ clubs swiftly abandoned the project amid intense fan and government pressure back in April 2021, Real and Barcelona remained staunch proponents, with Real even initiating legal action against UEFA over its efforts to block its formation.

open image in gallery Florentino Perez’s Real Madrid agreed a deal with Uefa ( REUTERS )

Barcelona formally withdrew last weekend, and the recent accord with Real Madrid now firmly consigns the controversial project to history.

Speaking at the UEFA Congress in Brussels on Thursday, Mr Ceferin expressed his relief: "I’m personally very happy that Real Madrid and Barcelona joined the family again. Honestly speaking, we were all tired of these disputes."

He added, emphasising respect despite disagreements: "We had some disagreements with the president of Real Madrid, Mr Florentino Perez, but let me be clear we never lost respect – to ourselves, to each other, and we never lost the love for the game."

Mr Ceferin concluded: "And let me be even clearer, the only winner of this situation is football, nobody else."

Nasser Al Khelaifi, president of Paris St Germain and chairman of the European Football Clubs (EFC) group, played a pivotal role in bringing Real back into the fold, with Mr Ceferin acknowledging his "instrumental" leadership.

Through the UC3 joint commercial venture with UEFA, the EFC now commands greater influence in the governance and commercial strategy of UEFA’s club competitions, and how revenue is distributed.