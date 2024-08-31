Europa League fixtures: Full schedules for Manchester United, Tottenham and Rangers revealed
The dates for fixtures such as Rangers v Tottenham and Fenerbahce vs Manchester United have been confirmed
The fixture dates for the new-look Europa League have been confirmed ahead of the 2024/25 season.
The draw for the 36-team league phase was made on Friday afternoon and threw up a number of intriguing ties, Manchester United facing Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce and Rangers, who also take on Tottenham Hotspur.
Changes to the format for European club competitions, designed to make the first phase more exciting and unpredictable, will see teams play eight fixtures against eight different rival clubs, as opposed to playing three teams both home and away in the old group stage.
The top eight sides in the league after the competition’s first phase will progress directly to the last-16.
Teams placed ninth to 24th will have to negotiate a play-off round, while teams that finish 25th or lower will be eliminated from all European competition.
Below are the full Champions League fixtures, with a club-by-club breakdown for Manchester United, Tottenham and Rangers included underneath
Europa League fixtures: Round-by-round
All times Central European Time (+1 BST)
Matchday 1: September 25-26, 2024
Wednesday 25 September
18:45 AZ Alkmaar - IF Elfsborg
18:45 FK Bodø/Glimt - FC Porto
21:00 FC Dynamo Kyiv - S.S. Lazio
21:00 FC Midtjylland - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
21:00 Galatasaray A.Ş. - PAOK FC
21:00 Manchester United - FC Twente
21:00 OGC Nice - Real Sociedad de Fútbol
21:00 PFC Ludogorets 1945 - SK Slavia Praha
21:00 RSC Anderlecht - Ferencvárosi TC
Thursday 26 September
18:45 Fenerbahçe SK - R. Union Saint-Gilloise
18:45 Malmö FF - Rangers FC
21:00 AFC Ajax - Beşiktaş JK
21:00 AS Roma - Athletic Club
21:00 Eintracht Frankfurt - FC Viktoria Plzeň
21:00 Fotbal Club FCSB - FC RFS
21:00 Olympique Lyonnais - Olympiacos FC
21:00 SC Braga - Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC
21:00 Tottenham Hotspur - Qarabağ FK
Matchday 2: Thursday October 3, 2024
18:45 FC RFS - Galatasaray A.Ş.
18:45 Ferencvárosi TC - Tottenham Hotspur
18:45 Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC - FC Midtjylland
18:45 Olympiacos FC - SC Braga
18:45 Qarabağ FK - Malmö FF
18:45 Real Sociedad de Fútbol - RSC Anderlecht
18:45 S.S. Lazio - OGC Nice
18:45 SK Slavia Praha - AFC Ajax
18:45 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - FC Dynamo Kyiv
21:00 Athletic Club - AZ Alkmaar
21:00 Beşiktaş JK - Eintracht Frankfurt
21:00 FC Porto - Manchester United
21:00 FC Twente - Fenerbahçe SK
21:00 FC Viktoria Plzeň - PFC Ludogorets 1945
21:00 IF Elfsborg - AS Roma
21:00 PAOK FC - Fotbal Club FCSB
21:00 R. Union Saint-Gilloise - FK Bodø/Glimt
21:00 Rangers FC - Olympique Lyonnais
Matchday 3: October 23-24, 2024
Wednesday 23 October
16:30 Galatasaray A.Ş. - IF Elfsborg
16:30 SC Braga - FK Bodø/Glimt
Thursday 24 October
18:45 AS Roma - FC Dynamo Kyiv
18:45 Eintracht Frankfurt - FC RFS
18:45 FC Midtjylland - R. Union Saint-Gilloise
18:45 Ferencvárosi TC - OGC Nice
18:45 Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC - Real Sociedad de Fútbol
18:45 PAOK FC - FC Viktoria Plzeň 18:45 Qarabağ FK - AFC Ajax
21:00 Athletic Club - SK Slavia Praha
21:00 FC Porto - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
21:00 FC Twente - S.S. Lazio
21:00 Fenerbahçe SK - Manchester United
21:00 Malmö FF - Olympiacos FC
21:00 Olympique Lyonnais - Beşiktaş JK
21:00 Rangers FC - Fotbal Club FCSB
21:00 RSC Anderlecht - PFC Ludogorets 1945
21:00 Tottenham Hotspur - AZ Alkmaar
Matchday 4: November 6-7, 2024
Wednesday 6 November
16:30 Beşiktaş JK - Malmö FF
Thursday 7 November
18:45 Eintracht Frankfurt - SK Slavia Praha
18:45 FK Bodø/Glimt - Qarabağ FK
18:45 Fotbal Club FCSB - FC Midtjylland
18:45 Galatasaray A.Ş. - Tottenham Hotspur
18:45 IF Elfsborg - SC Braga 18:45 OGC Nice - FC Twente
18:45 Olympiacos FC - Rangers FC
18:45 PFC Ludogorets 1945 - Athletic Club
18:45 R. Union Saint-Gilloise - AS Roma
21:00 AFC Ajax - Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC
21:00 AZ Alkmaar - Fenerbahçe SK
21:00 FC Dynamo Kyiv - Ferencvárosi TC
21:00 FC RFS - RSC Anderlecht
21:00 FC Viktoria Plzeň - Real Sociedad de Fútbol
21:00 Manchester United - PAOK FC
21:00 S.S. Lazio - FC Porto
21:00 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Olympique Lyonnais
Matchday 5: Thursday November 28, 2024
18:45 Athletic Club - IF Elfsborg
18:45 AZ Alkmaar - Galatasaray A.Ş.
18:45 Beşiktaş JK - Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC
18:45 FC Dynamo Kyiv - FC Viktoria Plzeň
18:45 FC RFS - PAOK FC
18:45 Qarabağ FK - Olympique Lyonnais
18:45 RSC Anderlecht - FC Porto
18:45 S.S. Lazio - PFC Ludogorets 1945
21:00 FC Midtjylland - Eintracht Frankfurt
21:00 FC Twente - R. Union Saint-Gilloise
21:00 Ferencvárosi TC - Malmö FF
21:00 Fotbal Club FCSB - Olympiacos FC
21:00 Manchester United - FK Bodø/Glimt
21:00 OGC Nice - Rangers FC
21:00 Real Sociedad de Fútbol - AFC Ajax
21:00 SC Braga - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
21:00 SK Slavia Praha - Fenerbahçe SK
21:00 Tottenham Hotspur - AS Roma
Matchday 6: December 11-12, 2024
Wednesday 11 December
16:30 Fenerbahçe SK - Athletic Club
Thursday 12 December
18:45 AS Roma - SC Braga
18:45 FC Viktoria Plzeň - Manchester United
18:45 Malmö FF - Galatasaray A.Ş.
18:45 Olympiacos FC - FC Twente
18:45 PAOK FC - Ferencvárosi TC
18:45 PFC Ludogorets 1945 - AZ Alkmaar
18:45 R. Union Saint-Gilloise - OGC Nice
18:45 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Fotbal Club FCSB
21:00 AFC Ajax - S.S. Lazio
21:00 FC Porto - FC Midtjylland
21:00 FK Bodø/Glimt - Beşiktaş JK
21:00 IF Elfsborg - Qarabağ FK
21:00 Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC - FC RFS
21:00 Olympique Lyonnais - Eintracht Frankfurt
21:00 Rangers FC - Tottenham Hotspur
21:00 Real Sociedad de Fútbol - FC Dynamo Kyiv
21:00 SK Slavia Praha - RSC Anderlecht
Matchday 7: January 21-23, 2025
Tuesday 21 January
16:30 Galatasaray A.Ş. - FC Dynamo Kyiv
Wednesday 22 January
16:30 Beşiktaş JK - Athletic Club
Thursday 23 January
18:45 AZ Alkmaar - AS Roma
18:45 FC Porto - Olympiacos FC
18:45 FC Viktoria Plzeň - RSC Anderlecht
18:45 Fenerbahçe SK - Olympique Lyonnais
18:45 FK Bodø/Glimt - Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC
18:45 Malmö FF - FC Twente 18:45 Qarabağ FK - Fotbal Club FCSB
18:45 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Tottenham Hotspur
21:00 Eintracht Frankfurt - Ferencvárosi TC
21:00 FC RFS - AFC Ajax
21:00 IF Elfsborg - OGC Nice
21:00 Manchester United - Rangers FC
21:00 PAOK FC - SK Slavia Praha
21:00 PFC Ludogorets 1945 - FC Midtjylland
21:00 R. Union Saint-Gilloise - SC Braga
21:00 S.S. Lazio - Real Sociedad de Fútbol
Matchday 8: January 30, 2025
21:00 AFC Ajax - Galatasaray A.Ş.
21:00 AS Roma - Eintracht Frankfurt
21:00 Athletic Club - FC Viktoria Plzeň
21:00 FC Dynamo Kyiv - FC RFS
21:00 FC Midtjylland - Fenerbahçe SK
21:00 FC Twente - Beşiktaş JK
21:00 Ferencvárosi TC - AZ Alkmaar
21:00 Fotbal Club FCSB - Manchester United
21:00 Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC - FC Porto
21:00 OGC Nice - FK Bodø/Glimt
21:00 Olympiacos FC - Qarabağ FK
21:00 Olympique Lyonnais - PFC Ludogorets 1945
21:00 Rangers FC - R. Union Saint-Gilloise
21:00 Real Sociedad de Fútbol - PAOK FC
21:00 RSC Anderlecht - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
21:00 SC Braga - S.S. Lazio
21:00 SK Slavia Praha - Malmö FF
21:00 Tottenham Hotspur - IF Elfsborg
Man Utd Europa League fixtures
25 September 2024 21:00 FC Twente (H)
3 October 2024 21:00 FC Porto (A)
24 October 2024 21:00 Fenerbahçe SK (A)
7 November 2024 21:00 PAOK FC (H)
28 November 2024 21:00 FK Bodø/Glimt (H)
12 December 2024 18:45 FC Viktoria Plzeň (A)
23 January 2025 21:00 Rangers FC (H)
30 January 2025 21:00 Fotbal Club FCSB (A)
Tottenham Europa League fixtures
26 September 2024 21:00 Qarabağ FK (H)
3 October 2024 18:45 Ferencvárosi TC (A)
24 October 2024 21:00 AZ Alkmaar (H)
7 November 2024 18:45 Galatasaray A.Ş. (A)
28 November 2024 21:00 AS Roma (H)
12 December 2024 21:00 Rangers FC (A)
23 January 2025 18:45 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (A)
30 January 2025 21:00 IF Elfsborg (H)
Rangers Europa League fixtures
26 September 2024 18:45 Malmö FF (A)
3 October 2024 21:00 Olympique Lyonnais (H)
24 October 2024 21:00 Fotbal Club FCSB (H)
7 November 2024 18:45 Olympiacos FC (A)
28 November 2024 21:00 OGC Nice (A)
12 December 2024 21:00 Tottenham Hotspur (H)
23 January 2025 21:00 Manchester United (A)
30 January 2025 21:00 R. Union Saint-Gilloise (H)
