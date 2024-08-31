Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The fixture dates for the new-look Europa League have been confirmed ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The draw for the 36-team league phase was made on Friday afternoon and threw up a number of intriguing ties, Manchester United facing Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce and Rangers, who also take on Tottenham Hotspur.

Changes to the format for European club competitions, designed to make the first phase more exciting and unpredictable, will see teams play eight fixtures against eight different rival clubs, as opposed to playing three teams both home and away in the old group stage.

The top eight sides in the league after the competition’s first phase will progress directly to the last-16.

Teams placed ninth to 24th will have to negotiate a play-off round, while teams that finish 25th or lower will be eliminated from all European competition.

Below are the full Champions League fixtures, with a club-by-club breakdown for Manchester United, Tottenham and Rangers included underneath

Europa League fixtures: Round-by-round

All times Central European Time (+1 BST)

Matchday 1: September 25-26, 2024

Wednesday 25 September

18:45 AZ Alkmaar - IF Elfsborg

18:45 FK Bodø/Glimt - FC Porto

21:00 FC Dynamo Kyiv - S.S. Lazio

21:00 FC Midtjylland - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

21:00 Galatasaray A.Ş. - PAOK FC

21:00 Manchester United - FC Twente

21:00 OGC Nice - Real Sociedad de Fútbol

21:00 PFC Ludogorets 1945 - SK Slavia Praha

21:00 RSC Anderlecht - Ferencvárosi TC

Thursday 26 September

18:45 Fenerbahçe SK - R. Union Saint-Gilloise

18:45 Malmö FF - Rangers FC

21:00 AFC Ajax - Beşiktaş JK

21:00 AS Roma - Athletic Club

21:00 Eintracht Frankfurt - FC Viktoria Plzeň

21:00 Fotbal Club FCSB - FC RFS

21:00 Olympique Lyonnais - Olympiacos FC

21:00 SC Braga - Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC

21:00 Tottenham Hotspur - Qarabağ FK

Matchday 2: Thursday October 3, 2024

18:45 FC RFS - Galatasaray A.Ş.

18:45 Ferencvárosi TC - Tottenham Hotspur

18:45 Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC - FC Midtjylland

18:45 Olympiacos FC - SC Braga

18:45 Qarabağ FK - Malmö FF

18:45 Real Sociedad de Fútbol - RSC Anderlecht

18:45 S.S. Lazio - OGC Nice

18:45 SK Slavia Praha - AFC Ajax

18:45 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - FC Dynamo Kyiv

21:00 Athletic Club - AZ Alkmaar

21:00 Beşiktaş JK - Eintracht Frankfurt

21:00 FC Porto - Manchester United

21:00 FC Twente - Fenerbahçe SK

21:00 FC Viktoria Plzeň - PFC Ludogorets 1945

21:00 IF Elfsborg - AS Roma

21:00 PAOK FC - Fotbal Club FCSB

21:00 R. Union Saint-Gilloise - FK Bodø/Glimt

21:00 Rangers FC - Olympique Lyonnais

Matchday 3: October 23-24, 2024

Wednesday 23 October

16:30 Galatasaray A.Ş. - IF Elfsborg

16:30 SC Braga - FK Bodø/Glimt

Thursday 24 October

18:45 AS Roma - FC Dynamo Kyiv

18:45 Eintracht Frankfurt - FC RFS

18:45 FC Midtjylland - R. Union Saint-Gilloise

18:45 Ferencvárosi TC - OGC Nice

18:45 Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC - Real Sociedad de Fútbol

18:45 PAOK FC - FC Viktoria Plzeň 18:45 Qarabağ FK - AFC Ajax

21:00 Athletic Club - SK Slavia Praha

21:00 FC Porto - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

21:00 FC Twente - S.S. Lazio

21:00 Fenerbahçe SK - Manchester United

21:00 Malmö FF - Olympiacos FC

21:00 Olympique Lyonnais - Beşiktaş JK

21:00 Rangers FC - Fotbal Club FCSB

21:00 RSC Anderlecht - PFC Ludogorets 1945

21:00 Tottenham Hotspur - AZ Alkmaar

Matchday 4: November 6-7, 2024

Wednesday 6 November

16:30 Beşiktaş JK - Malmö FF

Thursday 7 November

18:45 Eintracht Frankfurt - SK Slavia Praha

18:45 FK Bodø/Glimt - Qarabağ FK

18:45 Fotbal Club FCSB - FC Midtjylland

18:45 Galatasaray A.Ş. - Tottenham Hotspur

18:45 IF Elfsborg - SC Braga 18:45 OGC Nice - FC Twente

18:45 Olympiacos FC - Rangers FC

18:45 PFC Ludogorets 1945 - Athletic Club

18:45 R. Union Saint-Gilloise - AS Roma

21:00 AFC Ajax - Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC

21:00 AZ Alkmaar - Fenerbahçe SK

21:00 FC Dynamo Kyiv - Ferencvárosi TC

21:00 FC RFS - RSC Anderlecht

21:00 FC Viktoria Plzeň - Real Sociedad de Fútbol

21:00 Manchester United - PAOK FC

21:00 S.S. Lazio - FC Porto

21:00 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Olympique Lyonnais

Matchday 5: Thursday November 28, 2024

18:45 Athletic Club - IF Elfsborg

18:45 AZ Alkmaar - Galatasaray A.Ş.

18:45 Beşiktaş JK - Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC

18:45 FC Dynamo Kyiv - FC Viktoria Plzeň

18:45 FC RFS - PAOK FC

18:45 Qarabağ FK - Olympique Lyonnais

18:45 RSC Anderlecht - FC Porto

18:45 S.S. Lazio - PFC Ludogorets 1945

21:00 FC Midtjylland - Eintracht Frankfurt

21:00 FC Twente - R. Union Saint-Gilloise

21:00 Ferencvárosi TC - Malmö FF

21:00 Fotbal Club FCSB - Olympiacos FC

21:00 Manchester United - FK Bodø/Glimt

21:00 OGC Nice - Rangers FC

21:00 Real Sociedad de Fútbol - AFC Ajax

21:00 SC Braga - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

21:00 SK Slavia Praha - Fenerbahçe SK

21:00 Tottenham Hotspur - AS Roma

Matchday 6: December 11-12, 2024

Wednesday 11 December

16:30 Fenerbahçe SK - Athletic Club

Thursday 12 December

18:45 AS Roma - SC Braga

18:45 FC Viktoria Plzeň - Manchester United

18:45 Malmö FF - Galatasaray A.Ş.

18:45 Olympiacos FC - FC Twente

18:45 PAOK FC - Ferencvárosi TC

18:45 PFC Ludogorets 1945 - AZ Alkmaar

18:45 R. Union Saint-Gilloise - OGC Nice

18:45 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Fotbal Club FCSB

21:00 AFC Ajax - S.S. Lazio

21:00 FC Porto - FC Midtjylland

21:00 FK Bodø/Glimt - Beşiktaş JK

21:00 IF Elfsborg - Qarabağ FK

21:00 Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC - FC RFS

21:00 Olympique Lyonnais - Eintracht Frankfurt

21:00 Rangers FC - Tottenham Hotspur

21:00 Real Sociedad de Fútbol - FC Dynamo Kyiv

21:00 SK Slavia Praha - RSC Anderlecht

Matchday 7: January 21-23, 2025

Tuesday 21 January

16:30 Galatasaray A.Ş. - FC Dynamo Kyiv

Wednesday 22 January

16:30 Beşiktaş JK - Athletic Club

Thursday 23 January

18:45 AZ Alkmaar - AS Roma

18:45 FC Porto - Olympiacos FC

18:45 FC Viktoria Plzeň - RSC Anderlecht

18:45 Fenerbahçe SK - Olympique Lyonnais

18:45 FK Bodø/Glimt - Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC

18:45 Malmö FF - FC Twente 18:45 Qarabağ FK - Fotbal Club FCSB

18:45 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Tottenham Hotspur

21:00 Eintracht Frankfurt - Ferencvárosi TC

21:00 FC RFS - AFC Ajax

21:00 IF Elfsborg - OGC Nice

21:00 Manchester United - Rangers FC

21:00 PAOK FC - SK Slavia Praha

21:00 PFC Ludogorets 1945 - FC Midtjylland

21:00 R. Union Saint-Gilloise - SC Braga

21:00 S.S. Lazio - Real Sociedad de Fútbol

Matchday 8: January 30, 2025

21:00 AFC Ajax - Galatasaray A.Ş.

21:00 AS Roma - Eintracht Frankfurt

21:00 Athletic Club - FC Viktoria Plzeň

21:00 FC Dynamo Kyiv - FC RFS

21:00 FC Midtjylland - Fenerbahçe SK

21:00 FC Twente - Beşiktaş JK

21:00 Ferencvárosi TC - AZ Alkmaar

21:00 Fotbal Club FCSB - Manchester United

21:00 Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC - FC Porto

21:00 OGC Nice - FK Bodø/Glimt

21:00 Olympiacos FC - Qarabağ FK

21:00 Olympique Lyonnais - PFC Ludogorets 1945

21:00 Rangers FC - R. Union Saint-Gilloise

21:00 Real Sociedad de Fútbol - PAOK FC

21:00 RSC Anderlecht - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

21:00 SC Braga - S.S. Lazio

21:00 SK Slavia Praha - Malmö FF

21:00 Tottenham Hotspur - IF Elfsborg

Man Utd Europa League fixtures

25 September 2024 21:00 FC Twente (H)

3 October 2024 21:00 FC Porto (A)

24 October 2024 21:00 Fenerbahçe SK (A)

7 November 2024 21:00 PAOK FC (H)

28 November 2024 21:00 FK Bodø/Glimt (H)

12 December 2024 18:45 FC Viktoria Plzeň (A)

23 January 2025 21:00 Rangers FC (H)

30 January 2025 21:00 Fotbal Club FCSB (A)

Tottenham Europa League fixtures

26 September 2024 21:00 Qarabağ FK (H)

3 October 2024 18:45 Ferencvárosi TC (A)

24 October 2024 21:00 AZ Alkmaar (H)

7 November 2024 18:45 Galatasaray A.Ş. (A)

28 November 2024 21:00 AS Roma (H)

12 December 2024 21:00 Rangers FC (A)

23 January 2025 18:45 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (A)

30 January 2025 21:00 IF Elfsborg (H)

Rangers Europa League fixtures

26 September 2024 18:45 Malmö FF (A)

3 October 2024 21:00 Olympique Lyonnais (H)

24 October 2024 21:00 Fotbal Club FCSB (H)

7 November 2024 18:45 Olympiacos FC (A)

28 November 2024 21:00 OGC Nice (A)

12 December 2024 21:00 Tottenham Hotspur (H)

23 January 2025 21:00 Manchester United (A)

30 January 2025 21:00 R. Union Saint-Gilloise (H)