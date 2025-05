Euro 2028 co-hosts denied automatic qualification but will have safety net

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland will not be handed automatic qualification for the Euro 2028 finals.

However, the host nations may be able to take advantage of a safety net should they not book a place at the first time of asking.

Uefa’s executive committee announced after its meeting in Bilbao on Wednesday as expected that the co-hosts will take part in the qualifying phase, during which 12 groups of four or five teams will battle it out to be one of the 24 which will contest the finals.

The group winners and the best eight runners-up will go straight through with further spots, should they be required, reserved for the two best-ranked hosts who have not made it into that group.

A statement said: "The Uefa executive committee has confirmed the qualification format for Euro 2028, to be held across nine venues in the UK and Ireland with 24 participating teams.

"As in the current 2024-26 European Qualifiers, 12 qualifying groups will be formed of four or five teams. Hosts England, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales will also participate in qualifying, drawn into separate groups.

"The 12 group winners and 8 best runners-up (20 teams) will advance directly to the Euro 2028 final tournament.

"Two spots in the final tournament will be reserved for the two best-ranked host nations who are not qualified as group winners or best runners-up after the completion of the qualifying group stage."

The fortunes of the host nations will dictate how many of the remaining four places are up for grabs in a play-off phase involving the remaining runners-up and the best-ranked 2026/27 Nations League non-qualified group winners.

If both available berths are used by host countries, eight teams would compete in two paths for the remaining two in single-leg semi-finals and finals; if only one is needed, 12 teams would fight it out in three paths on a similar basis.

Should neither be required, eight teams would play four home and away ties with the winners making it through to the tournament, the schedule for which is expected to be released in the autumn of this year.

PA