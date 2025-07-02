Finland kickstart Euro 2025 by beating 10-player Iceland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katariina Kosola's goal gave Finland a 1-0 win over 10-player Iceland in the opening match of the Women's European Championship on Wednesday.

Finland lost all three games at the last tournament, scoring one goal, but after Iceland's Hildur Antonsdottir's red card in the 58th minute, Kosola made the breakthrough 12 minutes later.

The first half ended goalless, with Iceland threatening from set-pieces and Sveindis Jonsdottir's long throw-ins while Finland created the better chances but were unable to find a way past goalkeeper Cecilia Runarsdottir.

Inter Milan's Runarsdottir, voted best Serie A keeper last season, made an excellent diving save to keep out Kosola's shot from the edge of the area. Iceland lost captain Glodis Viggosdottir to injury, with the defender replaced at halftime.

Another throw-in from Jonsdottir brought Iceland their first real opportunity after the break with Finnish keeper Anna Koivunen saving one effort and Emma Koivisto blocking another shot but it also led to the red card for Antonsdottir.

Antonsdottir had been booked six minutes earlier and a rash off the ball challenge brought a second yellow card and left Iceland down to 10 with over half an hour remaining.

The drums of the Icelandic fans echoed around the Arena Thun but it was Finland who now controlled the tempo on the pitch and deservedly found a way through.

Kosola took the ball into the box and cut inside before smacking a beautiful shot, which Runarsdottir got a hand to but could not stop the ball sailing into the top corner.

Iceland pushed to the end for an equaliser but Finland held on to take the three points.

Finland face Norway next in Sion on Sunday, with Iceland, who have one win in 14 Euros matches, facing the Swiss in Bern.

Reuters