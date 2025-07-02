Euro 2025 live: Warnings issued as tournament kicks off in scorching heat in Switzerland
The action gets underway in Switzerland as Iceland and Finland play the curtain-raiser before the hosts face Norway
Euro 2025 kicks off today in Switzerland, with the tournament braced for a scorching start as England continue their preparations for their opening game against France on Saturday.
The action gets underway later with the first two games from Group A. Unusually, the host nation is not involved in the curtain-raiser, with Iceland and Finland playing in the opening match this afternoon. Switzerland then take on dark horses Norway in Basel, seeking a strong start on home soil.
With Switzerland experiencing a heatwave and heat warnings declared in the country, Uefa have made the decision to relax their rules around fans bringing bottles of water to the stadium for the first couple of days, while players will be allowed cooling breaks if temperatures reach 32C.
The Lionesses arrived in Zurich on Monday and head into the European Championships as the holders, but face a challenging group that includes contenders France, Netherlands and debutants Wales. Follow all the latest news and build-up to Euro 2025 below
Why chaotic Norway and hosts Switzerland will set the tone for Euro 2025
Norway do not have happy memories of facing the host nation at major tournaments. At the last Euros, they were on the receiving end of the heaviest defeat in the competition’s history, demolished 8-0 by a rampant England. Then, at the last World Cup two years ago, Norway were stunned 1-0 by a plucky New Zealand side, a result that gave way to a disharmonious, chaotic campaign.
So, Norway have plenty to put right when they face hosts Switzerland in Basel on the opening day of Euro 2025.
Group A kicks off Euro 2025 as hosts Switzerland in action
The opening day of Euro 2025 sees Group A in action. Usually, the hosts would play the curtain-raiser, but it is Iceland and Finland who will instead have the honour of playing the opening match of the tournament in Thun.
After that, hosts Switzerland take on dark horses Norway in Basel, in what will be their toughest match of the group stage on paper. Norway have some of the world’s best attacking players, including Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen and Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg, but they have fallen apart spectacularly at the last two major tournaments.
But if things click under English coach Gemma Grainger, they could certainly be ones to watch.
Euro 2025 opening fixtures
Iceland vs Finland, 5pm BST, ITV 1
Switzerland vs Norway, 8pm BST, BBC One
Good morning
After three years of waiting, Euro 2025 kicks off in Switzerland as holders England go in search of a second European crown and Wales make their major tournaments debuts.
The action gets underway on Wednesday with Group A, as Iceland and Finland play the curtain-raiser. After that, hosts Switzerland will be in action against tournament dark horses Norway at St-Jakob’s Park in Basel, which will host the final on Sunday 27 July.
