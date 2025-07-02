Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Euro 2025 live: Warnings issued as tournament kicks off in scorching heat in Switzerland

The action gets underway in Switzerland as Iceland and Finland play the curtain-raiser before the hosts face Norway

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 02 July 2025 02:00 EDT
Comments
Women's Euros 2025 video diary: Opening day

Euro 2025 kicks off today in Switzerland, with the tournament braced for a scorching start as England continue their preparations for their opening game against France on Saturday.

The action gets underway later with the first two games from Group A. Unusually, the host nation is not involved in the curtain-raiser, with Iceland and Finland playing in the opening match this afternoon. Switzerland then take on dark horses Norway in Basel, seeking a strong start on home soil.

With Switzerland experiencing a heatwave and heat warnings declared in the country, Uefa have made the decision to relax their rules around fans bringing bottles of water to the stadium for the first couple of days, while players will be allowed cooling breaks if temperatures reach 32C.

The Lionesses arrived in Zurich on Monday and head into the European Championships as the holders, but face a challenging group that includes contenders France, Netherlands and debutants Wales. Follow all the latest news and build-up to Euro 2025 below

Recommended

Why chaotic Norway and hosts Switzerland will set the tone for Euro 2025

Norway do not have happy memories of facing the host nation at major tournaments. At the last Euros, they were on the receiving end of the heaviest defeat in the competition’s history, demolished 8-0 by a rampant England. Then, at the last World Cup two years ago, Norway were stunned 1-0 by a plucky New Zealand side, a result that gave way to a disharmonious, chaotic campaign.

So, Norway have plenty to put right when they face hosts Switzerland in Basel on the opening day of Euro 2025.

Why chaotic Norway and hosts Switzerland will set the tone for Euro 2025

The level of European teams has increased ahead of Euro 2025, but will either Norway or Switzerland emerge from their packs to make it a tournament of shocks?
Jamie Braidwood2 July 2025 06:58

Group A kicks off Euro 2025 as hosts Switzerland in action

The opening day of Euro 2025 sees Group A in action. Usually, the hosts would play the curtain-raiser, but it is Iceland and Finland who will instead have the honour of playing the opening match of the tournament in Thun.

After that, hosts Switzerland take on dark horses Norway in Basel, in what will be their toughest match of the group stage on paper. Norway have some of the world’s best attacking players, including Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen and Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg, but they have fallen apart spectacularly at the last two major tournaments.

But if things click under English coach Gemma Grainger, they could certainly be ones to watch.

Euro 2025 opening fixtures

Iceland vs Finland, 5pm BST, ITV 1

Switzerland vs Norway, 8pm BST, BBC One

(Getty Images)
Jamie Braidwood2 July 2025 06:57

Good morning

After three years of waiting, Euro 2025 kicks off in Switzerland as holders England go in search of a second European crown and Wales make their major tournaments debuts.

The action gets underway on Wednesday with Group A, as Iceland and Finland play the curtain-raiser. After that, hosts Switzerland will be in action against tournament dark horses Norway at St-Jakob’s Park in Basel, which will host the final on Sunday 27 July.

Euro 2025 TV schedule: How to watch every match today

Finland and Iceland play in the opening match before hosts Switzerland face Norway
Jamie Braidwood2 July 2025 06:55

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in