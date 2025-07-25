Who will win the Euro final? Vote ahead of England and Spain showdown
England face Spain this weekend in a World Cup final rematch, with the Lionesses aiming to defend their title and avenge their 2023 defeat
England and Spain meet in Basel on Sunday for a Euro 2025 final full of history, rivalry and unfinished business.
For Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses, it’s a shot at back-to-back European titles – and revenge for their World Cup final defeat to Spain in Sydney two years ago, which ended in heartbreak.
As ever, England took the hard route. Michelle Agyemang’s 96th-minute equaliser saved them in the semi-final against Italy, before Chloe Kelly – hero of Euro 2022 – struck a rebounded penalty in extra time to send them through.
Spain’s path has been more ruthless. Aitana Bonmatí’s goal saw off Germany in extra time as the world champions reached their first Euros final, chasing a historic double.
Who will come out on top – the defending champions, or the team that denied them last time?
Vote in the poll and have your say in the comments below.
