Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah leads a six-player shortlist for the PFA Player of the Year award as Erling Haaland is snubbed once again.

The Egyptian was instrumental in the Reds' Premier League title success last season, scoring 29 goals and adding 18 assists.

Earlier this year he was voted Footballer of the Year by the FWA, and will now be favourite to win the vote of his peers.

Haaland, meanwhile, has missed out on the nominations despite hitting 22 goals this season, the third best of any player in the league. The Norwegian, who won the award in 2022-23, was also a notable omission in the Premier League Player of the Year shortlist.

Instead, Salah is joined on the shortlist by team-mate Alexis Mac Allister, Arsenal's Declan Rice, Cole Palmer of Chelsea, Newcastle striker Alexander Isak and Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Mac Allister was a key part of Liverpool's midfield, playing 35 times and contributing five goals and five assists.

Palmer won the PFA Young Player of the Year award for 2023-24 and while he arguably did not hit the same heights for the Blues last season, he still hit 15 goals and helped Chelsea win the Conference League.

Rice starred in midfield for Arsenal, hitting a career-high nine goals while adding 10 assists in 52 appearances in all competitions.

Isak was a key part of Newcastle's success in qualifying for the Champions League and winning the Carabao Cup, hitting 23 goals for the Magpies.

Fernandes was a shining light in a largely disappointing campaign for Manchester United. He provided eight league goals and 10 assists for the Red Devils.

The announcement comes after the nominations for the PFA Young Player of the Year award were announced, which included Arsenal duo Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri, new Chelsea striker Liam Delap, Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez and ex-Cherries defender Dean Huijsen, who just completed a move to Real Madrid.

This year's awards ceremony will be held in Manchester on August 19.

