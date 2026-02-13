Pep Guardiola provides Erling Haaland injury update with Man City ‘exhausted physically and mentally’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola has put Erling Haaland’s involvement in Manchester City’s FA Cup tie with Salford in doubt after revealing that the Norwegian is “not 100 percent”.

Haaland was brought off at half-time of midweek’s Premier League win over Fulham, in which he scored his first goal in open play since Christmas, with Guardiola explaining his withdrawal by saying he’d felt “niggles”.

The Catalan coach speculated that it was just fatigue but it appears the striker now finds himself in a race against time to feature in City’s FA Cup fourth-round clash.

"Erling is not 100 percent,” Guardiola said. “We will see today how he feels.

“It is not a big issue the doctor said to me but he had some disturbance during the game and that's why he didn't play in the second half.

"We will see today (if he will be involved tomorrow)."

Guardiola also hinted that John Stones would make a return to the pitch after being involved in the matchday squad for the first time in two months against Fulham.

”He has already made two or three training sessions and we will see tomorrow if he plays or how many minutes he plays,” he added.

With City still fighting for silverware on four fronts, Guardiola admitted his side are “exhausted” by the fixture schedule and it ready for an increasingly-rare week-long break after the Salford clash.

He said: "Our priority is beating Salford and going to the next round. In this competition over the last years reaching finals, finals and finals. Unfortunately we could not win the last two finals but being there is always a success. I always think about that.

"Hopefully, before this long week that we need, because we are so, so exhausted physically and mentally from this incredible amount of games in many months - we can have a little break after the game tomorrow."