Pep Guardiola: Erling Haaland showed trait that defines good players at Anfield

Pep Guardiola has no doubts about Erling Haaland’s hunger for goals having seen ‘fire in his eyes’ during Manchester City’s dramatic late win at Anfield.

Haaland held his nerve to score a stoppage-time penalty as City came from behind to beat Liverpool 2-1 on Sunday, moments after setting up Bernardo Silva’s equaliser.

The Norwegian’s decisive contribution eased concern over his form heading into the closing stages of the Premier League title race, having scored just two goals in his previous 12 appearances.

City manager Guardiola said: “I know it was not easy – Anfield, 91, 92 minutes and the situation we had.

“Taking (the penalty) there, showing composure, body language, his eyes had fire there. That defines good players.

“Of course it will give him a mood lift.”

Haaland’s late clincher was his first goal in the Premier League in four games but, with 21 in the competition overall, Guardiola is more than happy with his contribution.

If it was not for him, Guardiola points out, they would be a lot further than six points behind leaders Arsenal.

He said: “Maybe he doesn’t have the numbers that he wants but we are in the position we are thanks to him.

“For three-quarters of the season if Erling didn’t score, I don’t know who was going to.

“Erling is the reason we are in the position we are in the Champions League and, in the Premier League, without Erling it would not be possible.”

Guardiola feels any criticism of Haaland is a consequence of the high standards he has set himself.

He said: “The problem with Erling is that he has to deal with his own numbers and expectations. That is the challenge for him.

“He puts a lot of responsibility on himself, he wants to help all the time.

“Look at the way he celebrated the goal – he is a guy who desperately wants to help the team and the club.

“I always say to him not to put too much pressure (on himself), rely on his instincts, on his movements, anticipate the actions that his gut does better than anyone else in the world.

“Strikers always make a turnaround and come back.”

With Arsenal not in action until Thursday, City have a chance to apply pressure and cut the Gunners’ advantage to three points when they host Fulham on Wednesday.

Guardiola said: “We desperately need our fans. I think that players deserve the support we have away at the Etihad.

“We need them desperately to support because they are an incredible group of players and a lot of them are new and it is the first time experiencing the pressure to be contenders to win the titles. That needs time and we don’t have it.”