Sacked Erin ten Hag posts open letter to Manchester United fans as ‘dream comes to an end’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Erik ten Hag has thanked the Manchester United fans for their “unshakable support” during his two-and-a-half years in charge, as the Dutchman reflected that his “dream has come to an end” after he was sacked on Monday.

United have appointed Ruben Amorim as their new head coach and the Sporting Lisbon boss will become the club’s seventh permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired when he begins his role on November 11.

After a promising start, Ten Hag met the same fate as every other manager who has attempted to bring success back to Old Trafford, and he was sacked with the club 14th in the Premier League table and struggling on the pitch.

But Ten Hag brought some good days and he won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, beating Manchester City in a memorable final at Wembley, in achievements he said he would “cherish for the rest of my life”.

Ten Hag did not mention his former players directly in the open letter, published by his management, or the Manchester United hierarchy, but he did thank “everyone at the club” for their warmth and support during his tenure.

He wrote: "Dear fans, let me start by thanking you. Thank you for always being there for the club. Whether it was a game far away or a tough match at Old Trafford, your support has been unshakeable. The atmosphere at Old Trafford has always been electrifying, thanks to you. I felt it many times.

"Also in away games, it gave the team and me an incredible feeling to hear the United chants taking over the opponents’ stadiums, whether the game was in England, Europe or during the summer tours.

"I always enjoyed meeting Manchester United fans throughout the world. Walking the streets and being able to chat with fans in England, Europe, Asia, Australia, the USA – you inspired me and radiated a strong sense of unity. That’s what makes United supporters so special.

( The FA via Getty Images )

"I want to thank you for giving me this feeling and for your support. I also want to thank the staff in every department of the club for their unwavering support in good times and bad.

"We won two trophies – achievements that I will cherish for the rest of my life. Of course, my dream was to bring more trophies to the cabinet. Unfortunately, that dream has come to an end.

"I wish all Manchester United fans nothing but success, trophies and glory. Your support and the warmth I received from everyone at the club helped me feel at home. Thank you for this chapter in my life. Erik."