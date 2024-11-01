Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ruben Amorim has been confirmed as Manchester United’s new head coach and will take charge of the Premier League club on November 11.

Erik ten Hag was sacked on Monday after the Old Trafford hierarchy unanimously decided enough was enough as Sunday’s late loss at West Ham continued their poor start to his third season in charge.

United set their sights on highly-rated Sporting Lisbon head coach Amorim and have now confirmed a deal has been struck to bring him in on a deal until June 2027, with the option for a further year.

The 39-year-old will start work with the Red Devils on Monday 11 November having overseen the Portuguese champions’ three remaining matches before the international break.

Sir Alex Ferguson was manager at Manchester United for 27 years, but the club have now appointed a seventh full-time boss since the Scot retired in 2013. Here is a look at the record of those to have followed Ferguson, ahead of Amorim taking over.

open image in gallery David Moyes lasted just 10 months as Manchester United boss (Anthony Devlin/PA) ( PA Archive )

P51 | W27 | D9 | L15| Trophies: 0

Moyes was seen as the ideal Ferguson successor and handed a six-year contract but, after 11 years at Everton, he lasted just 10 months at Old Trafford, paying the price for a dismal campaign in which United failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 1995. After years of further struggle at various clubs, Moyes rekindled his career at West Ham, leading the club to Europa Conference League glory in 2023 before stepping down 12 months later.

open image in gallery Louis van Gaal guided Manchester United to FA Cup success (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Archive )

P103 | W54 | D25 | L24 | Trophies: 1

The tough-talking Dutchman delivered the FA Cup in his second season, but United’s fifth-placed finish in the Premier League, coupled with criticism of his side’s ponderous style and lack of goals, led to his departure. Van Gaal returned to management in a third stint as Netherlands head coach in 2021, but quit after their exit from the 2022 World Cup and last year rejoined former club Ajax as an advisor.

Jose Mourinho (May 2016-December 2018)

open image in gallery Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho enjoyed domestic and European success (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Archive )

P144 | W84 | D32 | L28 | Trophies: 2

The much-decorated Portuguese initially breathed new life into the club, winning a cup double in 2017 and securing a runners-up finish in the Premier League in 2018. However, his defensive brand of football did not delight fans and his abrasive character, with constant rumours about problems with Paul Pogba, affected the dressing room and results suffered before his sacking in December 2018. Mourinho was sacked after two and a half years in charge at Roma in January and, after being appointed as Fenerbahce boss in June, oversaw the Turkish club’s 1-1 Europa League draw with United in Istanbul last month.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (December 2018-November 2021)

open image in gallery Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made progress at Old Trafford, but could not sustain it (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Archive )

P168 | W91 | D37 | L40 | Trophies: 0

The former United striker transformed the mood at Old Trafford after initially taking charge on a caretaker basis, winning 14 from 19 games to earn the job permanently. Solskjaer led United to third in 2019-20 and runners-up a year later, when they also lost the Europa League final on penalties. But despite the progress made, the 1999 treble hero paid for a series of poor performances when he lost his job in November 2021.

open image in gallery Ralf Rangnick endured a miserable time at Manchester United (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Archive )

P29 | W11| D10 | L8 | Trophies: 0

The German was drafted in as interim boss with a view to transitioning to a two-year consultancy role, but never took up the extended job after accepting the post of manager of the Austria national team. Rangnick guided the club to a sixth-placed finish with their lowest Premier League points tally of 58 while all the time talking up the overhaul required to revitalise the club.

Erik ten Hag (July 2022-October 2024)

open image in gallery Erik ten Hag led Manchester United to Carabao Cup success in his first season (John Walton/PA) ( PA Archive )

P128 | W70 | D23 | L35 | Trophies: 2

Dutchman Ten Hag arrived at Old Trafford with a formidable reputation having guided Ajax to three Eredivisie titles. He ended the club’s six-year wait for a major trophy when they lifted the Carabao Cup in February last year before leading them to a top-three finish and Champions League qualification. However, a miserable second season blighted by injuries and faltering form saw United exit Europe after the group stage and finish eighth in the Premier League, their worst ever return. They did beat rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final to temper that but made a disappointing start to this term, where they sat in 14th place following defeat by West Ham when Ten Hag departed.

Ruben Amorim (November 2024 - ?)

open image in gallery Ruben Amorim will have a lot of issues on his plate when he takes charge ( PA Archive )

Ruben Amorim is United’s seventh managerial appointment since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, as the club continue to search for that elusive 21st league title.

He learnt from one of those managers, spending a week in Manchester shadowing Jose Mourinho as part of his coaching studies. However, Amorim’s footballing principles are quite different, with an emphasis on aggressive pressing and attacking play as well as a preference for a 3-4-3 formation.

Amorim will now leave Sporting CP following four years in charge, having won two league titles to end the club’s 19-year wait, and with the Sporting top of the Primeira Liga having won each of their first nine games.

The former Benfica midfielder built a reputation as one of the brightest young managers in Europe after restoring calm and glory to the chaotic Sporting he inherited, not unlike the mission he faces now.