England’s World Cup 2026 fixtures: Confirmed dates, start times and venues
The Three Lions will face Croatia in the group stage of the 2026 tournament
England will play a familiar foe in Croatia at the 2026 World Cup, as the Three Lions open their campaign at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on 17 June.
Croatia knocked out England from the 2018 World Cup at the semi-final stage. Now they will meet in the first game of Group L at the 2026 tournament, in a group which also contains Panama and Ghana.
Croatia are among the toughest opponents England could have expected and will be their opening match in Toronto or Dallas on 17 June. England faced Panama at the 2018 finals, beating them 6-1 in the group phase, while they have never faced Ghana before in a competitive match.
Thomas Tuchel’s side, who are among the favourites to win the competition next year, were placed in Pot 1 ahead of the draw alongside the three hosts – USA, Mexico and Canada – as well as the other top eight ranked nations.
If England win their group, they would face a third-place team in Atlanta in the round of 32 on 1 July. Topping the group would also mean they do not meet any of fellow top-four seeds Argentina, Spain or France until the semi-finals at the earliest – assuming those sides also win their groups.
England’s World Cup fixtures
June 17: England v Croatia | AT&T Stadium, Arlington – 4pm ET / 9pm BST
June 23: England v Ghana | Gillette Stadium, Foxborough – 4pm ET / 9pm BST
June 27: England v Panama | MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford – 5pm ET / 10pm BST
Full World Cup draw
Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, UEFA Playoff D
Group B: Canada, UEFA Playoff A, Qatar, Switzerland
Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland
Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, UEFA Playoff C
Group E: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, UEFA Playoff B, Tunisia
Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay
Group I: France, Senegal, FIFA Playoff 2, Norway
Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
Group K: Portugal, FIFA Playoff 1, Uzbekistan, Colombia
Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama
