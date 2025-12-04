World Cup 2026 draw: Who England could face as possible opponents confirmed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England will discover their opponents for the 2026 World Cup on Friday – having already been given a boost by the tournament’s new format.

Fifa has introduced seeding to the draw for the tournament, meaning the top four seeded countries will not meet each other until the semi-finals.

The top four seeded countries are Spain, Argentina, France, and England in that order.

Third seeds France and fourth seeds England have been paired, meaning they have been separated into the two halves of the knockout format and cannot meet until the final, in a similar format to Wimbledon.

Spain and Argentina have also been paired, meaning the earliest England could face either side is in the semi-finals.

All of these permutations apply if the four top seeds win their groups, with the idea being that Fifa can avoid blockbuster matches happening early in the tournament and top sides sending each other out before the latter stages.

All four top seeds have been drawn in Pot 1 for the World Cup draw, which will take place on 5 December. Hosts Canada, Mexico and the USA are also in Pot 1.

England’s possible opponents in World Cup 2026 group stage

The draw will feature 12 groups with one team from each of the four pots, with the seeded countries all being drawn in position one within that group.

No group can have more than one country from the same confederation, except for Europe. Four groups will have two Uefa nations because there are 16 qualifiers to fit into 12 groups - so England will face a maximum of one other European nation.

In addition to avoiding the other three seeds and three host countries, England will avoid drawing Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany in their group as a result of being placed in the same pot.

Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, Korea Republic, Ecuador, Austria, Australia

Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Côte d’Ivoire, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa

Pot 4: Jordan, Cabo Verde, Ghana, Curaçao, Haiti, New Zealand, European Play-Off A, B, C and D, FIFA Play-Off Tournament 1 and 2

Could England play Scotland?

Yes, they could. Four groups will contain two European teams, as there are 16 European teams to fit into 12 groups. But if England draw one of Croatia, Switzerland, or Austria from Pot 2, then they would be unable to draw Scotland from Pot 3. England could also face any one of Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Wales if they qualify; should those three sides make it through the play-offs, they will be drawn in Pot 4.

England nightmare draw scenario

Croatia, Morocco, Colombia and Uruguay are the top-ranked teams in Pot 2 with Erling Haaland’s Norway the best Pot 3 has to offer. Panama are surprisingly the next-best for that tier but Scotland, Paraguay and Mohamed Salah’s Egypt will not be an easy draw.

Italy, Wales or Northern Ireland are potential Pot 4 opponents if England are draw against Uefa play-off Path A.

Nightmare draw: England, Morocco, Paraguay, Italy’s play-off path

England dream draw scenario

Of the teams who have so far qualified, 26th-ranked Australia from Pot 2, 61st-ranked South Africa and 86th-ranked New Zealand would be, on paper, the easiest possible group. Ecuador, Iran and South Korea are other favourable Pot 2 teams.

Dream draw: England, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand

When is the World Cup 2026 draw?

The draw for World Cup 2026 will take place at 5pm GMT/12pm EST on Friday 5 December, at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC. The US president Donald Trump is expected to be in attendance.

How will the World Cup draw work?

The 48 nations will be divided into 12 groups containing four teams each, one from each of four draw pots.

Pot one will contain the three host nations – USA, Canada and Mexico – plus the nine top countries in the Fifa world rankings who have qualified for the tournament. Already, Mexico have been assigned Group A, Canada to Group B and the USA to Group D.

Pots two, three and four will contain the next 12 best-ranked sides in order so that, theoretically, the groups will be balanced and the best teams will be kept separate until the knockout rounds.

Teams from the same confederation will be kept apart in the group stage, except for Europe where there are more teams (16) than groups. No group will have more than two European nations.