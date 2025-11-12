England vs Serbia betting tips

England to win to nil - 21/20 BetVictor

Harry Kane to score two or more - 19/4 Ladbrokes

England face Serbia in their penultimate World Cup qualifier at Wembley on Thursday, with qualification already secured (7:45 pm, ITV1).

Thomas Tuchel’s side confirmed their place in next summer's World Cup by thrashing Latvia 5-0 in Riga last month, thanks largely to another brace from captain Harry Kane.

Thursday’s match, along with Sunday’s trip to Albania, are therefore deadrubbers, but they do give the England boss the opportunity to experiment with his players, which may prove vital given there’s only one more meet-up before Tuchel names his squad for the tournament in North America.

England have won all six of their World Cup qualifiers by an aggregate scoreline of 18-0, so it’s no surprise that betting sites aren’t offering football odds bigger than 8/15 on a home win.

England vs Serbia betting preview: Lions to keep on roaring

The last time the two sides met was back in September at the Stadion Rajko Mitić, when five different names were on the scoresheet for England.

Unsurprisingly, it was Kane who opened the scoring before Noni Madueke added a second before the break. Defenders Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi made sure of the win before Marcus Rashford added a fifth from the penalty spot in added time.

The Three Lions have won three matches 5-0 this calendar year, also beating Ireland and Latvia by the same scoreline, so can they do it again, but this time on home turf?

You can get 25/1 on football betting sites backing another 5-0 success and 21/20 on England winning to nil. That seems a decent price considering England have only conceded in one game this year.

Those goals all came in a 3-1 friendly defeat at the hands of Senegal back in June, when an underwhelming England display resulted in their first defeat of Tuchel’s reign.

Serbia have never won an away match in England, drawing three and losing five, but this will be their first trip as an independent nation.

Their last visit was in June 2003, when Serbia and Montenegro were beaten 2-1 at the King Power Stadium in a friendly match. Steven Gerrard and Joe Cole were both on target to give Sven-Goran Eriksson’s side the win.

England are looking for their 10th competitive win in a row for only the second time in their history. The first time came when they won 10 consecutive European Championship qualifiers between September 2014 and October 2015, under the stewardship of Roy Hodgson.

England vs Serbia prediction 1: England to win to nil - 21/20 BetVictor

Captain Kane to lead from the front

It gets boring picking Harry Kane to score for England, but only a brave person would bet against him, especially this season.

The skipper has 26 goals in just 20 appearances for club and country this season, including two hat-tricks and six braces so far.

He also has 10 in his last 10 outings for England, including braces against Latvia and Finland to take his tally to 76 goals in 110 England appearances.

He’s no bigger than 10/11 on betting apps to score at any time, or you can get 19/4 on him scoring two or more.

The 32-year-old is also England’s all-time leading scorer at Wembley with 30 goals in 38 appearances and has four in his last four matches there.

He has never scored five in a row, and if he can on Tuesday, he would join Bobby Charlton, Peter Crouch and Wayne Rooney as the only players to have done so.

England vs Serbia prediction 2: Kane to score two or more - 19/4 Ladbrokes

England vs Serbia team news

England: Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah and Manchester City keeper James Trafford have been called into the squad following the withdrawals of Newcastle pair Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope. Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has joined up with the squad, but he is likely to miss Thursday’s game with a foot injury.

Serbia: The visitors will be without all-time top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, who misses out through injury and leaves a huge hole in Serbia’s attack. The former Fulham man has 63 goals to his name, which is 25 more than anyone else.

Please gamble responsibly

If you’re having a bet on England vs Serbia, remember to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your gambling, whether you’re using the best betting sites UK, casino sites, slot sites, bingo sites or any other gambling platform.

Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Try not to get carried away by free bets or casino bonuses, which are widely available on gambling apps.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.