Is England vs USA on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Lionesses

England host the United States and Emma Hayes in a marquee friendly between two of the world’s best teams at Wembley.

The Lionesses were left reeling by a chaotic 4-3 defeat to Germany last month and Sarina Wiegman’s side will have to improve as they continue their preparations ahead of Euro 2025 next summer.

The European champions defeated the USA at Wembley in October 2022 - but the four-time World Cup winners have undergone significant changes since under the new reign of former Chelsea manager Hayes.

The English coach enjoyed a sensational start with the USA by winning gold at the Paris Olympics, setting up an intriguing first clash with Wiegman on the touchline.

Both teams have been hit by injuries but there is plenty of pride at stake as England and the USA renew their rivalry five years on from meeting in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs USA?

The friendly match will kick off at 5:20pm BST on Saturday 30 November at Wembley.

How can I watch it?

England vs USA will be shown live on ITV 1 and ITV X and coverage starts at 4:30pm. If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

The Lionesses will be without Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Ella Toone due to injuries. Hannah Hampton could continue in goal ahead of Mary Earps, and while there’s a chance Alex Greenwood could be recalled to defence, Sarina Wiegman may name the same defence that started against Germany at Wembley.

Grace Clinton should replace Toone in midfield, alongside Georgia Stanway and Keira Walsh. While Jessica Naz is a contender to start alongside Alessia Russo and Beth Mead in attack, in place of the injured Hemp.

Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, and Mallory Swanson are not in the USA’s squad due to injury, forcing Emma Hayes to name a new front three.

Possible line-ups

England XI: Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Carter; Walsh, Stanway, Clinton; Mead, Russo, Naz

USA XI: Naeher; Fox, Girma, Sonnett, Nighswonger; Lavelle, Hershfelt, Horan; L. Williams, Shaw, Thompson