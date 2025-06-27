Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England U21 vs Germany U21 betting tip:

England to win & both teams to score - 10/3 Bet365

Nick Woltemade to score anytime - 5/4 Ladbrokes

England take on Germany in the final of the U21 European Championship in Bratislava on Saturday night, with Lee Carsley’s side looking to make it back-to-back Euros tournament wins (8pm, Channel 4).

A 2-1 semi-final win over the Netherlands, courtesy of two goals from Harvey Elliott, saw England book their place in consecutive finals in this competition, with the Young Lions looking to replicate the success from 2023 when they beat Spain in dramatic fashion.

Germany had a somewhat easier semi-final, beating France 3-0. They come into the match without a loss at the tournament, having also beaten England 2-1 in the final game of Group B on 18 June.

The Germans boast top tournament goalscorer Nick Woltemade, though England’s Harvey Elliott is also in the running for the player of the tournament, and he’s been one of the catalysts for England’s improved form since they entered the knockout phase.

Despite Germany’s previous success, football betting sites can find little to separate the two sides and the stage is set for a tense finale.

England U21 vs Germany U21 Preview: Carsley leading Lions back to promised land

Since losing to Germany in the last game of the group stages, England have beaten tournament favourites Spain while also coming through a testing semi-final against the Netherlands.

The win over Spain showed that things were starting to click with Carsley’s team, with the Young Lions having surprised many with their various qualities, while the win over the Dutch showed that quality mixed with impressive resilience.

While England did lose 2-1 to Germany just over a week ago, there were four changes to the side that ended up beating Spain. The improvement in both results and performances since that game—combined with facing more difficult opponents—means that England may well be better prepared for this match than their German counterparts.

The Young Lions have only kept one clean sheet so far, while Germany have managed two. At the other end, England have scored nine goals and Germany 15, so we expect goals in this one.

Having had success with an England to win and both teams to score wager on betting sites in the semi-finals, we are hopeful lightning will strike twice and England bring home the trophy once more.

England U21 vs Germany U21 prediction 1: England to win & both teams to score - 10/3 Bet365

England U21 vs Germany U21 betting tip: Woltemade can show his class

Woltemade has been one of the revelations of the tournament in Slovakia, with the striker topping the scoring charts with six goals in four games so far.

Rumours of a move to Bayern Munich have surfaced in his homeland, with the 23-year-old having impressed last season with 17 goals in 33 appearances for Stuttgart.

In the Euros, Woltemade has scored in every game he’s played, with one goal in each of the quarter-finals and semi-finals, one in the group game against Czechia, and a hat-trick in the match against Slovenia.

Having made his full Germany debut in the Nations League finals earlier this month, the striker has proven that he is ready to take his career to the next level.

And we’re backing him to have a say in the final too, with a wager on Woltemade to score anytime.

England U21 vs Germany U21 prediction 2: Nick Woltemade to score anytime - 5/4 Ladbrokes

