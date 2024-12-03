England vs Switzerland LIVE: Lionesses take on Euro 2025 hosts in an international friendly at Bramall Lane

✕ Close Wiegman hits back at criticism for settling on goalless draw

The Lionesses are back in action tonight with an international friendly against Switzerland at Bramall Lane in Sheffield. Sarina Wiegman will be hoping to get her team back to winning ways following a goalless draw against the United States last time out.

That match featured a fine performance from Mary Earps who was recalled between the sticks for a more tactically defensive outing that tested the continued development of Wiegman’s European champions ahead of their title defence next summer.

Euro 2025 will be held in Switzerland and England are getting a taste of what potentially lies ahead when they take on the tournament hosts tonight. The Swiss are bruised and battered after a 6-0 defeat to Germany were they did not manage a shot in the entire game and will be hoping for an improved performance in London.

In what has been a ‘tough year’ for the Lionesses, according to Earps, going out on a high with a win this evening will give them some momentum heading into the new year.

Follow all the action from Wembley with our live blog below as England take on Switzerland: