England vs Switzerland LIVE: Lionesses take on Euro 2025 hosts in an international friendly at Bramall Lane
Sarina Wiegman’s side hope to get back to winning ways after a draw against Emma Hayes’ United States
The Lionesses are back in action tonight with an international friendly against Switzerland at Bramall Lane in Sheffield. Sarina Wiegman will be hoping to get her team back to winning ways following a goalless draw against the United States last time out.
That match featured a fine performance from Mary Earps who was recalled between the sticks for a more tactically defensive outing that tested the continued development of Wiegman’s European champions ahead of their title defence next summer.
Euro 2025 will be held in Switzerland and England are getting a taste of what potentially lies ahead when they take on the tournament hosts tonight. The Swiss are bruised and battered after a 6-0 defeat to Germany were they did not manage a shot in the entire game and will be hoping for an improved performance in London.
In what has been a ‘tough year’ for the Lionesses, according to Earps, going out on a high with a win this evening will give them some momentum heading into the new year.
Follow all the action from Wembley with our live blog below as England take on Switzerland:
When is England vs Switzerland?
The friendly will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 3 December at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.
England vs Switzerland
England close out the year with a home friendly against Switzerland in Sheffield as the Lionesses look to finish 2024 with a win.
Sarina Wiegman’s side drew 0-0 with the USA at Wembley on Saturday night, with the visit of Emma Hayes leading to a tactical stalemate in front of a crowd of over 70,000.
The European champions maintained there were improvements, particularly in defence, but there have been further injuries to attacking players ahead of the Switzerland game.
The Lionesses are building towards the defence of their European crown next summer, and will face the hosts Switzerland at Bramall Lane.
It’s their first meeting since a 4-0 win over the Swiss in June 2022, ahead of the summer where the Lionesses won the Euros.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s international football action between England and Switzerland as the two teams clash at Bramall Lane.
The game is the Lionesses final outing in 2024 and they will want to go out on a high following a tricky 0-0 draw against the United States in their previous fixture.
Sarina Wiegman continues to refine her team and her tactics ahead of the European Championships next summer so expect another surprising performance from her side tonight.
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and updates throughout the night so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 7.45pm.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments