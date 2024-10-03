England squad announcement LIVE: Lee Carsley reveals selection for upcoming Nations League fixtures
The Three Lions will face Greece and Finland in the Nations League this month, as interim manager Lee Carsley looks to strengthen his case for the full-time position
Interim manager Lee Carsley names his second England squad ahead of this month’s Nations League fixtures.
Carsley will once again take charge of the Three Lions as they face Greece and Finland, with the England Under-21s boss starting his interim spell in charge with convincing wins against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.
Carsley included several new phases in his first selection, including the uncapped Noni Madueke, Morgan Gibbs-White and Angel Gomes, but with the season now in full swing the likes of Cole Palmer and Phil Foden will hope for a return.
Tottenham’s Dominic Solanke could be handed a call-up as he looks for a first England cap since 2017 after three goals in as many games for Spurs, while James Maddison has been in good form too. But will Kyle Walker return to the squad at the age of 34?
Three Lions face Greece at Wembley Thursday 10 October and Finland away from home on 13 October.
Follow the squad announcement, as well as reaction and analysis, below:
Graham Potter responds to Manchester United and England manager links
Graham Potter said he is “open to anything” as he considers his next step in management amid links with Manchester United and England.
It’s almost 18 months since Potter was sacked by Chelsea after a short spell in charge and the former Brighton boss is considering a return to the game.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is under pressure after the club’s poor start to the season and Potter has a connection with sporting director Dan Ashworth from when they were colleagues at Brighton.
Appearing on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports, the 49-year-old said that he did not consider United to be an “impossible” task, while describing England as a “fantastic job” for an Englishman.
Graham Potter responds to Manchester United and England manager links
The former Brighton and Chelsea boss has previously worked with United sporting director Dan Ashworth
England’s October fixtures
Lee Carsley’s second international break features matches against Greece and Finland.
Greece, like the Three Lions, are unbeaten in their Nations League campaign and travel to London sitting top of Group B2 having defeated Finland and the Republic of Ireland in their opening two games.
A strong result against England, be that a win or a draw, will see them hold onto that position and move a step closer to automatic promotion.
England, meanwhile, will be hoping to continue their winning run under Carsley and prove that they are continuing to develop during this new era.
Carsley’s career at a glance
So how did Lee Carsley end up as England’s interim manager?
The Birmingham-born coach had a 17-year playing career, and most notably featured in the Premier League for Everton and Derby County, having started his career at the latter.
The defensive midfielder made his debut in 1994 for the Rams in what was then called the First Division (now known as the Championship). He became a regular starter at Pride Park, helping his side to promotion to the Premier League in 1995/96.
The most successful spell of his career came between 2002 and 2008 while playing for Everton, with the Toffees finishing as high as fourth and sixth during his time at Goodison.
At international level, Carsley represented the Republic of Ireland, making 40 appearances between 1997 and 2008.
The 50-year-old retired in 2011, with his last club being Coventry City. Having worked on his coaching badges while at Everton, Carsley was made manager of Coventry U18s later in 2011.
His first involvement with England came as a coach for the U19s in 2015, and he went on to become head coach of the U20s in 2020 after holding various youth-level development roles within the FA.
In July 2021, Carsley was appointed as the U21s head coach, winning the European Championship in 2023 after beating Spain 1-0 in the final with a team that included Cole Palmer, Angel Gomes, Anthony Gordon, Morgan Gibbs-White and Levi Colwill.
England squad announcement LIVE
Lee Carsley’s ‘reign’ began with fixtures against the Republic of Ireland – who he represented as a player – and Finland.
The former U21s manager began in the perfect fashion too, as England demolished his old side with a near-perfect first-half display in Dublin. The second half was less convincing, though the overall performance was enough to suggest that Carsley’s side will be decidedly different to those of Gareth Southgate.
Of course, whether the ex-Everton man has done enough to get the job on a permanent basis remains to be seen, but the follow-up to that game in Dublin was another impressive Three Lions performance as they dispatched Finland 2-0 at home, with Harry Kane making his 100th international cap.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s England squad announcement.
Lee Carsley will announce the second squad of his tenure at around 2pm BST, and fans and the media alike are braced for some surprises from the former U21s coach.
His last squad contained four uncapped players, but with the new season now in full swing, will he recall big names such as Phil Foden and Cole Palmer?
Find out here as we follow all the build-up, news and reaction.
