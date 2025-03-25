Fran Kirby returns to England squad as Sarina Wiegman selects uncapped midfielder
Beth Mead also returns from injury as Maisie Symonds receives first call-up for the Belgium double-header
Fran Kirby has returned to England’s squad for the Nations League double-header against Belgium, with her Brighton team-mate Maisie Symonds receiving her first senior call-up.
Euros winner Kirby missed last month’s draw at Portugal and victory over Spain at Wembley due to injury but her selection for the 25-player squad named by Sarina Wiegman is a boost to her hopes of featuring in this summer’s European Championships in Switzerland.
Beth Mead also returns from injury, with Tottenham winger Jessica Naz dropping out but Aggie Beever-Jones, Chloe Kelly and Nikita Parris retaining their places among the forwards, alongside Alessia Russo and Lauren James.
Brighton midfielder Symonds is the latest player from England’s Under-23s to step up to the senior side, with the 22-year-old replacing Laura Blindkilde Brown and Ruby Mace. The defence is unchanged with Lotte Wubben-Moy still unavailable due to injury and the uncapped Lucy Parker selected again.
Khiara Keating returns to the squad with four goalkeepers named. Mary Earps and Hannah Hampton started a game each last month against Portugal and Spain and Keating will be expected to contend with Anna Moorhouse for the third-choice berth at Euro 2025, though both are yet to play for England.
Alex Greenwood, Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway remain long-term injury absentees as England continue their preparations for the Euros with two fixtures against Belgium in the Nations League. The Lionesses host Belgium in Bristol on Friday 4 April before travelling to Leuven to play Belgium again on Tuesday 8 April.
England played Belgium twice in their inaugural Nations League campaign in 2023, losing 3-2 to the Red Flames in Leuven as they ultimately missed out on Olympics qualification.
Belgium lost both of their opening fixtures of this year’s group but almost beat world champions Spain at home, conceding two stoppage-time goals to lose 3-2.
England squad for Belgium double-header
Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Khiara Keating, Anna Moorhouse
Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Millie Turner, Leah Williamson, Lucy Parker (added)
Midfielders Grace Clinton, Fran Kirby, Jess Park, Maisie Symonds, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh
Forwards: Aggie Beever-Jones, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Alessia Russo
