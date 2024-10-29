England vs South Africa LIVE: Team news and line-ups as Lionesses’ captain Leah Williamson wins 50th cap

✕ Close Wiegman stands by squad selection despite loss to Germany

England take on South Africa in an international friendly as they continue their preparations for Euro 2025 next summer. The Lionesses were beaten 4-3 by Germany in a shock result on Friday night and hope to bounce back this evening.

Sarina Wiegman’s side are hoping to defend the European Championship title they won in 2022 and are fine-tuning their team and tactics with just under a year to go until the next tournament.

South Africa are a different side to Germany and reached the last-16 of the World Cup last year so they’re a dangerous team and England will need to be wary. This is the first meeting between the two sides since 2010 and Wiegman hopes it can be a ‘learning moment’ for her players.

“I think this is a great opportunity to play South Africa, it’ll be another learning moment for us, and how we can approach that,” Wiegman said. “We want to try out things, we want the players to see connections and so many games coming after the camp.”

Follow all the action with our live blog below: