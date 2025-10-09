Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England demolished Wales 3-0 at Wembley as they laid down another marker with the World Cup inching ever closer and extended a winning streak over their British rivals that stretches back to 1984.

Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka all scored in a scintillating opening 20 minutes that will have delighted England boss Thomas Tuchel as a number of squad players shone in the absence of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden.

It was a second straight impressive display for the Three Lions, after their 5-0 hammering of Serbia last month, although they failed to score after that blitz in the opening quarter as Wales improved somewhat from a dismal start.

England’s stars will hope they impressed Tuchel as they try to seal a spot in that World Cup squad and the next opportunity comes on Tuesday against Latvia in Riga.

Here are The Independent’s player ratings for England’s victory over Wales:

Jordan Pickford – 8

A complete spectator in the first half but saved well with his leg when first called into action 10 minutes into the second half and then also effectively repelled a Chris Mepham header. Hasn’t conceded a goal for England since 10 October 2024, so that record will have stretched beyond the year mark by the time the Three Lions are back in action in Riga on Tuesday. The most undisputed of undisputed No 1s.

Ezri Konsa – 7

Nabbed himself an assist for England’s third goal by playing a short pass to Saka and watching the Arsenal star curl a fabulous, unstoppable finish into the far corner. Not quite as much of a constant menace going forward as Djed Spence on the other flank but was solid enough in a good display.

John Stones – 7

A first England appearance in almost a year thanks to injury and his header indirectly led to the first goal as Marc Guehi brilliantly kept it in at the byline to set up Rogers. Largely untested defensively but blocked a David Brooks shot just before half-time that looked to be heading in, although on the flip-side was out-muscled by Oxford striker Mark Harris on 77 minutes as the Welshman headed a golden chance for a consolation over the top. Subbed off for Myles Lewis-Skelly late on. If he can stay fit, he will surely team with Guehi to be Tuchel’s first-choice centre-back pairing

open image in gallery John Stones was solid at the back for England ( Getty Images )

Marc Guehi – 8

Hands up who had two assists for Marc Guehi on their pre-match bingo card. Now put your hand down, you liar... Great work for England’s opening goal, brilliantly keeping the ball in at the byline and calmly passing to Rogers for the neat finish. Then got a faint flick on Rogers’s ball across the face of goal for Watkins to tap in at the back post for the second goal. Earned himself a yellow card when he professionally brought down Kieffer Moore to halt a rare Wales attack on 34 minutes but generally looked very classy. Has quietly racked up almost 30 England caps and is rightly a nailed-on first choice at the heart of the defence

Djed Spence – 8

A very promising first start for the Tottenham full-back. Looked a real danger on the overlap down England’s left, was very keen to get forward and linked up well with Anthony Gordon. Given Wales’s general lack of attacking threat, it’s too early to say if he can cope defensively at international level, although he did get booked 20 minutes from time for a cynical foul. Switched to the right when Myles Lewis-Skelly came on late in the game and in a wide-open battle to be a starting full-back for England come the World Cup, this was an impressive audition.

open image in gallery Djed Spence (right) put forward an impressive audition ( John Walton/PA Wire )

Declan Rice – 9

Another really strong display in the heart of midfield as his set-pieces consistently troubled a Wales defence that also struggled to cope with his running power and his passing. The link-up with Elliot Anderson looks really, really promising as the duo seem to complement each other perfectly. The first goal came from his corner and his ability from dead balls is such a weapon.

Elliot Anderson – 9

Very, very tidy performance in the centre of the park, sitting, directing traffic and allowing the attacking talent in front of him to flourish. Looks right at home in an England shirt. Formed a hugely effective midfield two with Rice, usually allowing the Arsenal man to go forward as he remained deeper but bringing the ball upfield himself when asked and was a passing machine. Won the ball back on a couple of occasions during rare Welsh forays forward and helped launch attacks in response. Becoming a key contributor under Tuchel.

open image in gallery Elliot Anderson looked classy in the centre of the park ( AP )

Bukayo Saka – 9

A key cog in England’s attacking unit that completely overwhelmed Wales in the opening 20 minutes and scored the best of the opening three goals when he cut in from the right and curled a sublime finish into the far corner. Such a danger because teams know what he wants to do but are often simply unable to stop him. Linked up well with those around him and provides a world-class option in every attack. Noni Madueke had impressed in last month’s international break when Saka was out injured but the 24-year-old is a class above.

Morgan Rogers – 9

Will likely lose his spot when Jude Bellingham is back fit but could hardly have done more in his last couple of displays to earn a more permanent place in the starting 11. Netted here in the third minute – the earliest England have scored a goal since the Euro 2020 final – with a lovely first-time finish into the far corner, having already created a great opportunity for Anthony Gordon with a classy pass. Then created the second goal with a chip right across the face of goal (although it got the faintest touch off Guehi’s head to give the Crystal Palace defender the official assist) to hand Aston Villa teammate Watkins a tap-in at the back peg. Dovetailed really well with Saka, confounding the overmatched Wales defence, and struck the bar early in the second half after a pass from the Arsenal star. A top-quality No 10 who perfectly suits Tuchel’s style

open image in gallery Morgan Rogers scored England’s first goal ( The FA via Getty Images )

Anthony Gordon – 8

Very lively. Almost scored after 90 seconds with Karl Darlow tipping wide with his foot. Played lots of neat balls to other attackers and gave Neco Williams a torrid time with the ball at his feet, dropping the shoulder to beat him and set up the third goal before the Welsh defender frustratedly clattered him to earn a yellow card. Almost had an assist when Ollie Watkins narrowly failed to turn in his pass at the back post and worked well with both Spence and Myles Lewis-Skelly down the left.

Ollie Watkins – 7

Given the opportunity to really cement himself as Harry Kane’s primary backup and did himself no harm with a 10th-minute goal, tapping in at the back post having taken advantage of Wales’s dismal defending. Did nothing wrong but not quite as dangerous as the rest of England’s starting attacking unit, although he led the press well. A worrying moment on 40 minutes when, having inexplicably skied the ball over the bar from two yards, he clattered into the post with his left leg. Went down in serious pain but happily he was able to get back on his fee and make it through to half-time, albeit slightly more gingerly, when he was subbed off for Marcus Rashford.

open image in gallery Ollie Watkins also netted early on for England ( REUTERS )

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford for Watkins, 45 – 6

Has looked rejuvenated over the past nine months, firstly on loan at Aston Villa and now at Barcelona although was pretty quiet here after coming off the bench for Watkins.

Jarrod Bowen for Saka, 69 – 7

Super-sub asked to make something happen is his most likely role for this England team and he always looks a threat when coming on. Happy to run at the Wales defence and drive towards goal although the Three Lions had flat-lined slightly by the time he entered the fray.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek for Anderson, 69 – 6

Made his first England appearance since November 2018 and that gap of six years and 328 days between appearances is the longest for a Three Lions midfielder since Ian Callaghan waited over 11 years between 1966 and 1977. Didn’t do a lot but great to see him back in an England shirt.

open image in gallery Ruben Loftus-Cheek made his first England appearance since November 2018 ( Getty Images )

Jordan Henderson for Rice, 69 – 6

Back playing Premier League football regularly with Brentford and, much to the chagrin of his detractors, right back in the England frame. Will never be spectacular but could be a steady hand in the squad come World Cup time. Largely anonymous here.

Morgan Gibbs-White for Rogers, 69 – 6

There are attacking spots up for grabs in this squad and Gibbs-White will hope to seize one before next summer. Didn’t do much here.

Myles Lewis-Skelly for Stones, 80 – 6

A frustrating start to the season for the Arsenal full-back who has struggled for minutes under Mikel Arteta. Been warned by Tuchel that he needs to have regular playing time if he wants World Cup selection, so will be desperate to show what he can do every chance he gets. Only given 10 minutes here but linked well with Gordon, who should have scored from one of his passes, and will hope to start against Latvia on Tuesday.