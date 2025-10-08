Harry Kane out of England’s friendly against Wales on Thursday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Kane will miss England’s friendly against Wales on Thursday, head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The England captain sustained a knock late in Bayern Munich’s weekend win over Eintracht Frankfurt and has been unable to kick a ball without pain this week.

He will sit out Thursday’s friendly at Wembley but is expected to return for Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier away to Latvia.

open image in gallery Kane will miss the Wales friendly through injury ( Martin Rickett/PA )

“Harry will miss the game,” Tuchel said. “He got a kick in his last match with Bayern Munich.

“It was too painful to kick a ball, it was too risky that he gets another kick and will just like be in an up and down situation pain-wise, so we gave him the chance that everything calms down.

“We are convinced that he will be ready for the match against Latvia.”

Tuchel confirmed John Stones, Jordan Henderson or Declan Rice will instead captain the side as action gets under way after a build-up dominated by his selection decisions.

Jude Bellingham was the most eye-catching omission from a group that Phil Foden and Jack Grealish also missed out on as the England boss stuck with the side that ended last month’s meet-up by thrashing Serbia 5-0.

open image in gallery Jude Bellingham was omitted from the squad ( Bradley Collyer/PA )

“We believe in what we are building,” Tuchel said. “We believe in what we feel. We believe in what we are seeing with this team and with this squad. And, like I said, the competition is on.

“I am not surprised that I’m questioned about my decisions and that people maybe agree and don’t agree, but that’s the nature of the job.

“The feedback after our last match was very, very positive, and I think all the credit goes to the team because even the fans in the stadium, but even at home, felt that we played as a team. That was most important.”

Tuchel will have to make four enforced changes from the Belgrade win and says there was a “huge chance” he would have started with the same side if he could as he looks to build a team for the World Cup.

“In the end, we want to, first of all qualify, which is not done yet,” he said.

open image in gallery Tuchel will have to make four enforced changes from the win against Serbia ( John Walton/PA )

“When we arrive in the US, we want to stay all the way. We can only make it happen if we arrive with a strong, strong team.

“I just watched a documentary of the New England Patriots and saw a quote that ‘we don’t collect the most talented players, we build a team’. I cannot agree more, so that’s what we’re trying to do.”

A packed crowed will be in attendance for the Alzheimer’s Society International, which will be marked by players walking out with adults living with dementia.

“We’re so happy that we can raise a subject like this and bring it into the spotlight,” Tuchel added.

“I think this is only a positive thing that we can do as a national team and I know that the players are happy to contribute into such actions.

“It makes you aware how lucky we are and how privileged we are and makes us just very, very grateful.

“So, the best wishes and full support goes out to everyone who is affected, to all the families who are affected and stay strong, please.”