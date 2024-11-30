England v USA LIVE: Lionesses team news and line-ups to face Emma Hayes in Wembley friendly

✕ Close 'I've got my mojo back' - Hayes happy to smile again

England take on the USA as Sarina Weigman faces Emma Hayes in a blockbuster friendly at Wembley.

The Lionesses are building towards the defence of the European Championship title next summer but performances will have to improve if England retain their crown. A 4-3 defeat to Germany at Wembley last month was a wake-up call, and Wiegman must now deal with injuries to her team as they welcome the Olympic champions.

Hayes made a sensational start to life as USA manager this summer, winning gold in Paris as part of a fresh, new-look side. Hayes declared that she has her “mojo back” after leaving Chelsea at the end of last season, where the English coach won five Women’s Super League titles in a row with the Blues before turning her attention to the international scene.

Follow all the latest updates from Wembley below.