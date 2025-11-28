Sarina Wiegman to ‘experiment’ with England line-up in upcoming friendlies
The Lionesses boss has named a few uncapped players in her squad for the fixtures against China and Ghana
England boss Sarina Wiegman says she will use the upcoming friendlies against China and Ghana to “experiment” with her side as she switches focus to the Women’s World Cup in two years’ time.
The Lionesses face China in the first of their friendlies at Wembley Stadium on Saturday before they travel to St Mary’s in Southampton to play Ghana on Tuesday.
It is the second set of friendlies that Wiegman’s side will play after they were beaten by Brazil before going on to earn a comfortable 3-0 victory over 10-player Australia in Derby.
The England boss said the friendlies will give “opportunities to players to show themselves” and make their case for a regular berth in the squad.
She said: “We want to experiment a little bit and see players, try out things and that's exactly what we are doing tomorrow.
“We want to play countries from different continents because they challenge us in different ways. We know China are disciplined and have good structure.
“It's a natural thing with retirements and injuries. We can see where they are at and we have players in the squad that are already competing for a starting position and more minutes.
“It's good to give opportunities and I think players are getting those opportunities because they deserve it with good performances.”
On Friday the UK submitted a joint bid to host the Women’s World Cup in 2035, which includes 22 proposed stadiums.
Wiegman said it is “really exciting” to think about the future of women’s football in the UK and the impact a potential World Cup on home soil could have.
“It is really exciting,” she said. “I would have never dreamed we would be here where we are now. But we have a long way to go.
“This opportunity in 10 years' time and what it will bring and boost will be exciting.
“It's not done yet but it is exciting to see what it would look like. The women's game is growing and we want to keep pushing.”
Keira Walsh is likely to lead the side out at Wembley as captain in place of the injured Leah Williamson, which she said will be “really special” for her.
She said: “Lea is England captain and she does an incredible job at that. The competitions we have won, she has been monumental in those moments for us.
“I could never step into Leah's shoes in that sense but I think it is really special and for my family as well, to captain your country - there is not many better moments in football than that.
“I've been getting a lot of stick from the girls in this camp, they’ve been calling me skipper all the time. Captains do tend to be a bit older. It's a nice moment to be captain but doesn’t change me as a person or how I play. It’s nice to have a bit more responsibility.”
PA
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments