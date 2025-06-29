England v Jamaica live: Lionesses team news ahead of Euro 2025 send-off match
The Lionesses play their final match before heading to Euro 2025 in Switzerland
England take on Jamaica in their send-off match for Euro 2025, giving players a final chance to impress Sarina Wiegman ahead of the Lionesses’ title defence.
The defending European champions will begin their tournament against France in Zurich on Saturday but have organised a final friendly against Jamaica to sharpen their preparations. Wiegman is close to knowing her starting line-up, but some spots are still up for grabs.
Among them, Lauren James is ready to play some minutes from the bench as the Chelsea forward returns from a hamstring injury, while Wiegman will be eager to see how ready her team is against a Jamaica side who surprised everyone by reaching the last-16 of the 2023 World Cup.
The ‘Reggae Girlz’ are without a number of key players, however, including captain and star striker Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw. England, though, will be hoping to head to Switzerland on the back of a good result and positive performance. Follow updates from England v Jamaica, below
Sarina Wiegman on England's preparations
“The squad is in good shape. We’ve had two weeks to train, that was really nice. Tomorrow is our last moment in England to show that we’re ready and how ready we are. We’re really excited to play the last game before we go into the tournament. You just want to get good connections out of the team and show the level we have at the moment.”
What is the Jamaica team news?
The ‘Reggae Girlz’, who defied expectations to finish ahead of Brazil and reach the last-16 of the 2023 World Cup, will be without a number of their WSL-based players, including captain and star striker Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw, Liverpool captain Taylor Hinds, Tottenham defender Drew Spence and goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer.
What is the England team news?
Lauren James is ready to play some part, but is likely to start on the bench as she builds up her fitness. Sarina Wiegman confirmed everyone else is ready to play 90 minutes, including Georgia Stanway - who has recently returned from a knee injury. This is the last chance for Weigman to offer a first cap to Khiara Keating and Anna Moorhouse, who will be the deputy to Hannah Hampton at the Euros.
Possible starting England team
Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Charles; Walsh, Stanway, Clinton; Mead, Russo, Hemp
When is England vs Jamaica?
The friendly kicks off at 5pm on Sunday 29 June at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.
TV channel and how to watch
England vs Jamaica will be shown on ITV 1 and online on ITV X, with build-up starting from 4:10pm.
Good afternoon
England face Jamaica in the send-off for Euro 2025 as the Lionesses step up their preparations for their title defence with a friendly in Leicester.
The European champions open their tournament against France in Zurich on Saturday, kicking off the ‘group of death’ with games against Netherlands and Wales also to come.
England have not played since a 6-0 win over Portugal and 2-1 defeat against Spain to end their Nations League campaign a few weeks ago, but have organised a friendly against Jamaica to sharpen their build-up.
Lauren James is available to return to play some minutes after recovering from a hamstring injury, with Sarina Wiegman including seven players in her squad who are set to play at their first major tournament.
This will also be the last chance for some players to state their case to start against France on Saturday.
