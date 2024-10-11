England vs Greece LIVE: Nations League result and reaction as hosts concede calamitous late goal
England 1-2 Greece: Vangelis Pavlidis’ two goals secured all three points
England suffered their first defeat under Lee Carsley in a thrilling and frustrating encounter with Greece at Wembley. Having named an attacking and experimental line-up Carsley watched on in shock as his team were outclassed on the turf whilst struggling to utilise the talents of Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka in a coherent way.
The Greeks should have led at half-time. They had a goal disallowed after Jordan Pickford made some quickfire errors in an uncharacteristically nervous performance. They did lead just after the break with Vangelis Pavlidis weaving through three defenders to slot a low effort past the goalkeeper.
Two more disallowed goals for Greece tells the story of a shaky English defence that lacked substance. The progression nature of the full backs too often allowing space on the counter and leaving John Stones and Levi Colwill with too much to do. In the dying stages Jude Bellingham smoked in a rocket strike that almost nicked England a point.
The deciding moment though came to Pavlidis. England scrambled in the box once again and knocked the ball to the striker who took his chance and secured a first ever win against the Three Lions for Greece.
England’s failed experiment gives one answer to Lee Carsley - but asks another about him
A failed experiment, which will doubtless lead to the first calls over whether that should be said of Lee Carsley. The interim England manager lost his first senior international in what was just his third game. The 2-1 home defeat to Greece was all the worse since the brilliant Vangelis Pavlidis scored both of their goals to show Carsley the value of a forward on a night when he took the historic step to go without one.
A line that goes from Dixie Dean through Jimmy Greaves and up to Harry Kane was broken, for a false nine that will instead bring talk of a false dawn.
England 1-2 Greece: Bellingham scored late on to equalise but the Three Lions went on to concede another
John Stones speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live:
“Extremely disappointed and upset. That’s life sometimes. We weren’t good enough tonight. I went out there and did what I did 81 other times and gave everything and led the boys but it’s ended up in defeat on home soil and we have to put that right quickly.
“I’ve got to give credit to Greece for how they set up and made it difficult to break the lines tonight. They pressed us high and made it difficult. We weren’t good enough in our build-up. Towards the end, we kept going and kept trying.”
No threat from England
Jude Bellingham’s 87th minute equaliser was England’s first shot on target since the third minute (also from Bellingham).
A long wait for Solanke
Dominic Solanke made his second appearance for England, six years and 331 days after winning his first cap for the Three Lions. It’s the fourth longest gap between a player winning their first two caps for the men’s side.
England boss Lee Carsley on ITV:
“We were second best for a lot of tonight, it is disappointing. You are going to get set backs and it’s important we respond.
“We tried something different and tried to overload the midfield. We tried it for 20 minutes yesterday, we experimented, and disappointed it didn’t come off. It’s unrealistic to expect too much and we will have to try again. All the goals were from mistakes, which is disappointing.
“It is definitely an option going forward. When you have someone of Kane’s quality though it rules it out when he is available. But in the future you have to have the courage and ability to try things.
“We tried something different. It doesn’t change anything. My remit is to do the three camps.”
Greece goal hero dedicates win over England to George Baldock following former teammate’s death
Greece beat England 2-1 at Wembley on Thursday night, with the match-winner Vangelis Pavlidis dedicating the performance as well as the victory to former teammate George Baldock, who passed away earlier in the week.
Baldock, who qualified to represent Greece through a grandparent, won a dozen caps for the national team and had been in the squad earlier this year. But Greek football was rocked when the national association confirmed on Wednesday that he had been found dead at age 31 in a swimming pool at home, just days after featuring for his club Panathinaikos.
The defender played for Sheffield United for seven years in England, among other teams, before a summer switch to the Greek Super League.
Greece goal hero dedicates win over England to Baldock after death
Vangelis Pavlidis scored twice on an emotional occasion for his national team
Pavlidis speaking to ITV about George Baldock:
“It was a really special day for us because of George. We are people and it’s a special night because of him.
“[We have thought about him] a lot since we heard it yesterday. A difficult moment for us because George was part of the team. Special guy. We have to play for him and it doesn’t matter the score today. We gave everything for him.”
Stones offers condolences for Baldock’s family
England captain John Stones on the death of Greece defender George Baldock: “For everyone in the dressing room and The FA, condolences to his family.
“A few of the boys were close to him. We knew it wasn’t an easy day for them. Hendo [Dean Henderson] was close to him, it wasn’t easy for him with that news.”
A night to forget for England
Greece are the lowest ranked (48th) side to beat England in a competitive match since Northern Ireland (116th) in September 2005, and the lowest ever on record to do so on English soil.
A historic night for Greece
Greece have beaten England for the first time ever (drawn two, lost seven). Their goals tonight were their first ever scored at Wembley Stadium.
