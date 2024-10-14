England player ratings as Cole Palmer and Harry Kane struggle against Finland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



England had a mixed night against Finland in the Nations League but returned to winning ways under Lee Carsley with victory in Helsinki.

The interim manager returned to a more conventional system following Thursday’s shock defeat at home to Greece and Jack Grealish gave the visitors a deserved lead as he finished off a slick move.

England rather lost their way in the second half, with Harry Kane and Cole Palmer struggling in an attack that didn’t always click into life, and Fredrik Jensen should have equalised for the hosts.

open image in gallery Kane was brought off after an ineffective display ( Getty Images )

But the Finland forward blazed over from inside six yards before Trent Alexander-Arnold doubled England’s lead with an excellent free-kick in the 74th minute, firing into the top corner from 25 yards.

Declan Rice added a third, following a strong run from substitue Ollie Watkins, before Finland pulled one back late on following a corner to spoil Dean Henderson’s clean sheet.

Here are how the England players rated as Carsley’s side secured the third win of their Nations League campaign

Dean Henderson, 6

Made his first competitive appearance for England and didn’t put a foot wrong with his defence conceding cheaply by letting Arttu Hoskonen have a free header from a corner. Before then he wasn’t tested too much, with Finland’s few attempts on goal straight at him.

Kyle Walker, 5

With England’s play gravitating towards the left, Walker was not as involved as his opposite full-back, Alexander-Arnold. Still, he was poor in possession on a couple of occasions, leading to Finland counter-attacks.

John Stones, 6

The centre-back had to be sharp when Finland had the opportunity to break forward. Made one key block early on after England conceded possession cheaply.

Marc Guehi, 6

Another composed performance from the defender, who stepped in well to make a couple of alert interceptions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, 7

Enjoyed a good night even before his stunning free-kick to double England’s lead. Starting at left-back for the first time in his career, Alexander-Arnold saw a lot of the ball and dictated England’s play from the left channel. Clicked well with Bellingham, Grealish and Gomes and the set-piece was a reminder of his quality.

open image in gallery The Liverpool defender scored his fourth England goal ( The FA via Getty Images )

Declan Rice, 7

With England playing a more recognised system, Rice had support to make runs forward, such as his goal from a Watkins cross. Looked a lot more comfortable and was allowed to play his natural game. England still coughed up chances, though, to suggest the balance is not yet there.

Angel Gomes, 7

Recovered from a sloppy pass early on to provide a wonderful assist for Grealish, with a sharp turn on the edge of the box. Shouldn’t have been dropped against Greece and this showed why. Offers what England often lack.

Jack Grealish, 7

Back fit after missing the defeat at Wembley, Grealish continues to be England’s best performer under Carsley. The forward looks released and took his goal with confidence.

open image in gallery Grealish scored again under Carsley after missing the Greece game ( Getty Images )

Jude Bellingham, 7

Saw a lot of the ball after dropping back into midfield and was probably England’s best performer on the night. Between a couple of nice turns he was integral to their work on the ball in the first half.

Cole Palmer, 5

Virtually anonymous in the first half. Brighter in the second, with a crisp strike on goal, but still nowhere near the levels produced over the last year for Chelsea. He couldn’t get into the game. Replaced in the 68th minute.

Harry Kane, 5

The captain was restored to the line-up but was unable to offer England much at all in an attacking sense. He continued to drop deep but there were only a couple of times where an England forward went beyond him, such as Bellingham. Replaced along with Palmer.

open image in gallery Watkins had an impact after replacing Kane in the 3-1 win ( Action Images via Reuters )

Substitutes: Ollie Watkins (7), Noni Madueke (7), Phil Foden (6), Rico Lewis (6), Conor Gallagher (N/A)