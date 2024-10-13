Lee Carsley says England job ‘deserves world-class coach that has won trophies’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Interim England manager Lee Carsley appears to have distanced himself further from taking on the role permanently after admitting the job “deserves a world-class coach that has won trophies”.

The 50-year-old’s suggestion after Thursday’s surprise defeat to Greece he will “hopefully” be returning to his role with the under-21s following next month’s fixtures was confusing.

And his admission before the 3-1 Nations League win over Finland that he did not formally apply for the vacancy before the August 2 deadline – he was appointed as temporary boss a week later – backed up his continued assertions he is focusing on getting the side through the three international breaks he was tasked with.

But after victory in Helsinki, Carsley gave further insight into how he sees the position by telling ITV 1: “My bosses have made it totally clear what they need from me.

“This job deserves a world-class coach that has won trophies and been there and done it – and I’m still on the path to doing that.

“I’ve not really thought that much about it. I keep saying the same thing – my remit was to do six games and I’m really happy with that.”

ITV pundit Roy Keane believes England should bide their time to see whether Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is available, saying: “The FA have to go for the best guy, whatever. Go for the best. Pep’s contract is up in the summer.”

Carsley was, at least, happy to get things back on track following the criticism he received after his experimental team selection against Greece backfired spectacularly.

“I’m enjoying it – but I didn’t enjoy it the last two days. I’m not used to losing and I don’t take it very well,” he added.

“I thought we were looking for a reaction (against Finland). I think they have shown they responded really well, in the best way.

“Scored three good goals, a bit disappointed to concede that one at the end but I thought we were a lot better tonight.

“We played with a lot more control. Looking at the data we had massive possession, lots of passes and created a lot of chances – but I think we can still be better.”

England winger Jack Grealish owes Trent Alexander-Arnold £500 after the Liverpool defender scored a superb free-kick.

Leading 1-0 through Grealish’s first-half goal, Alexander-Arnold whipped home a 74th-minute set-piece to give Carsley’s side some much-needed breathing room.

“I said, as a joke, if you score this I’ll give you five hundred quid – and he just slapped it in the top bin. I owe him,” Grealish told ITV1.

Declan Rice added a third with six minutes to go before Arttu Hoskonen scored a late consolation for the hosts.

“I think we could have had a few more, especially towards the end when the game opened up,” added Grealish.

“It was difficult at times in the first half. At the end I think we are a bit gutted as players to concede from a set-piece. We needed a win today so happy with that.”

Grealish dismissed the criticism aimed at interim boss Carsley following their Wembley setback.

open image in gallery Jack Grealish opened the scoring in England’s win over Finland (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

“I don’t think it’s been difficult. Whatever happens with the England manager some people will always say negative stuff,” he said.

“I think before people were crying out for more so-called attacking players and we do it and it didn’t work for one game and there are a few people moaning.

“In my honest opinion I don’t get it. It can happen in games. He’s a top manager, brilliant guy and I love playing for him.”