England v China live: Lionesses to ‘experiment’ as goalkeeper set for debut in Wembley friendly

Sarina Wiegman’s side face China in the first of two international friendlies to close out the year as their World Cup preparations continue

Chris Wilson
Saturday 29 November 2025 10:05 EST
Wiegman ready for Lionesses' 'exciting' final fixtures of 2025

England return to Wembley for the first time since winning Euro 2025 as the Lionesses take on China in an international friendly.

Sarina Wiegman’s side bounced back to beat 10-player Australia last month after falling to a defeat to Brazil in the first of their homecoming series to close out the year.

And England will continue to prepare for the start of next year’s World Cup qualifiers, where they will be in the same group as Spain, their beaten opponents in the Euro 2025 final.

Wiegman has confirmed that she will “experiment” in the final two fixtures of the year against China and Ghana and there is set to be a debutant in goal after injuries to Hannah Hampton and Khiara Keating.

Anna Moorhouse or Sophie Baggaley could make their first starts, while there has also been a recall for Ellie Roebuck 18 months after she suffered a stroke that threatened her football career.

Follow live updates from Wembley here:

When is England v China?

The friendly will take place at Wembley on Saturday 29 November, with kick-off at 5:30pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

It will be broadcast for free on ITV 1 and ITV X, with coverage starting from 5pm.

Flo Clifford29 November 2025 15:05

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to live coverage of England v China, the first of two friendlies for the Lionesses in this window.

Flo Clifford29 November 2025 15:00

