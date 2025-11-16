Tuchel wants 'balanced' England squad at the World Cup

England play their final World Cup qualifier against Albania as Thomas Tuchel’s side look to complete a perfect campaign with an eighth win in a row.

Tuchel has overseen seven consecutive wins - as well as seven consecutive clean sheets - as England qualified with two games to spare. The focus is now on finalising plans ahead of next summer’s tournament, with Tuchel’s strongest side starting to take shape.

Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze scored the goals as England defeated Serbia 2-0 at Wembley on Thursday night, as the hosts underlined the strength in depth in their squad by bringing on Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden in the second half.

Tuchel must now decide whether Bellingham has done enough to return to his starting line-up ahead of Morgan Rogers, with No 10 seemingly one of the last positions that is up for grabs between now and the World Cup next summer.

