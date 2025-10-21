Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool prediction, best bets & predicted line-ups

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool tips:

BTTS and Liverpool to win - 8/5 Bet365

Jonathan Burkardt to score at any time - 47/20 BetMGM

Liverpool travel to Germany to take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday, looking to end their worrying four-game losing streak.

Arne Slot’s side have lost their last three Premier League games against Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Manchester United, and were beaten away at Galatasaray in their previous game in this competition.

As a result of their recent form, the reigning champions sit fourth in the Premier League and 17th in the Champions League table - a far cry from last season when they finished the league stage top of the table with seven wins from their eight games.

They did win their opening game in Europe, beating Atletico Madrid 3-2 at Anfield, thanks to Virgil Van Dijk’s goal in added time after they let a two-goal lead slip.

Following their recent form, the six-time winners have now slipped to seventh favourites in the Champions League odds behind both Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Reds spent almost £450m in the summer, but the side looks a far cry from the team that won the league by 10 points, scoring 86 goals and conceding just 41 from their 38 games played.

The manager doesn’t seem to have found a way to fit some of his big-money signings into a formation that works, and so far, Mo Salah looks a shadow of the player who finished last season with 34 goals and 23 assists.

Frankfurt have also had a mixed start to the season with five wins, four defeats and one draw so far, and their form in this competition has also been interesting.

They won their opening game at home to Galatasaray 5-1 before being beaten by the same scoreline away at the side Liverpool beat Atletico.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool: Expect goals at Waldstadion

The two sides have only met twice before and not since the 1972/73 season. It was Liverpool who came out on top, winning 2-0 at home and battling to a goalless draw away in Germany, to progress in the European Cup.

Liverpool should take some heart from the fact that they have only lost one of their last 15 matches against German teams in Europe, winning 10 and drawing the other four.

They have won the most recent five by an aggregate scoreline of 12-1, two of which came last season as they beat RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, but as we have determined, Arne Slot’s side were a very different side then.

Frankfurt have scored and conceded in all but one of their 10 games so far, while Liverpool have conceded in 10 of the opening 12 games, keeping clean sheets against Arsenal and Burnley. They have also only failed to score in one game, so backing both teams to score seems like a fairly sure bet.

Football betting sites seem to agree, which is why the best odds you can get are 1/2. Surely Liverpool have to get it together at some point, and they should have enough to beat the side that sits seventh in the Bundesliga.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool prediction 1: BTTS and Liverpool to win - 8/5 Bet365

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool: Burkardt to be key for home side

Frankfurt striker Jonathan Burkardt will relish playing against a Liverpool defence who have already conceded 17 goals this season, including two apiece against Palace (twice), Bournemouth, Newcastle, Atletico, Chelsea and United.

The 25-year-old has scored six goals in his last seven games, including two in two games in this competition.

He is one of only three players to score in their first two appearances in the premier European competition, along with Erich Baumler in November 1959 and Erich Meier in March 1960.

He also scored twice last time out to earn his side a 22 draw away at Freiburg.

Betting sites are offering 17/2 on him scoring first or last, and he will provide the biggest threat for Dino Toppmoller’s side.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool prediction 2: Jonathan Burkardt to score at any time - 47/20 BetMGM

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool team news:

Eintracht Frankfurt: The German side will be without midfielder Oscar Hojlund after he sustained a thigh injury while coming on as a late substitute on Sunday. Jessic Ngankam and Nnamdi Collins also remain out.

Liverpool: The Reds will still be without goalkeeper Alisson, so Giorgi Mamardashvili will continue in goal and midfielder Wataru Endo is still a doubt. Expect changes from the side beaten by United on Sunday and Jeremie Frimpong and Hugo Ekitike could return.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool predicted line-ups:

Eintracht Frankfurt: Santos, Buta, Koch, Theate, Brown, Skhiri, Uzun; Knauff, Chaibi, Doan, Burkardt.

Liverpool: Mamardashvili, Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Ekitike.

