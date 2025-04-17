Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham LIVE: Team news as Spurs look to progress to Europa League semi-finals
The quarter-final is nicely poised at 1-1 entering the second leg in Germany
Tottenham Hotspur will hope to continue their Europa League journey and retain hope of salvaging their season as they take on Eintracht Frankfurt.
Ange Postecoglou’s side have endured a dismal domestic campaign and were dealt another blow by Wolves between the two legs of this quarter-final tie, but remain in the mix in Europe. A 1-1 home draw is not as strong a position as Spurs would have liked to have taken to Germany, particularly having had the better of their home half of the encounter after Hugo Ekitike’s early goal.
A win in Frankfurt will be required to reach the last four, but it will not come easily. The hosts are having a strong season in the Bundesliga and boast a good recent record in this competition, with Eintracht looking to set up a semi-final against either Bodo/Glimt or Lazio as they bid to emulate their 2022 triumph.
Follow all of the latest from Frankfurt with our live blog below:
Eintracht Frankfurt's European record
The hosts currently sit third in the Bundesliga - a far cry from Tottenham’s 15th - and will be buoyed by their recent European form.
The club most recently won the competition in 2022 and have won four games in a row at home in the Europa League this season.
Dino Toppmoller’s side will come into the fixture full of confidence having registered a 3-0 win over Heidenham in the Bundesliga this weekend, with star striker Hugo Ekitike scoring and assisting.
Could Spurs find themselves in a relegation battle?
A 4-2 defeat away to Wolves in the top flight last weekend was Spurs’ 17th Premier League loss this season.
Now 15th in the league and only two points above 17th, morale is low and all attention will be on tonight’s Europa League fixture as the only thing that could save their season - and possibly their manager’s job.
Wolves make history in Tottenham win to end relegation fears
Tottenham warned they must survive ‘lion’s den’ in Frankfurt to salvage season
Tottenham Hotspur have been warned they will walk into the "lion's den" at Deutsche Bank Park on Thursday night for their Europa League quarter-final second-leg meeting with Eintracht Frankfurt.
Spurs' season hinges on Europa League progress in Germany and the last-eight tie is finely poised after a 1-1 draw in north London last week.
Boss Dino Toppmoller made reference to the partisan support Frankfurt would receive after the stalemate. Their last meeting with an English opponent in West Ham in 2022 produced an end-of-match pitch invasion with fans letting off flares.
Tottenham warned they must survive ‘lion’s den’ in Frankfurt to salvage season
Ange Postecoglou is in the Erik ten Hag death spiral
At Tottenham Hotspur, there’s a familiar tone. Ange Postecoglou had attempted a call to arms as the club gets closer to a first trophy since 2008, but not even he could resist sparking discussion about his own immediate future.
A press conference that started with the Spurs manager talking about having to “make the most” of a Europa League quarter-final evolved into Postecoglou volunteering references to articles discussing whether he would go regardless, and even name-checking journalists. The generous interpretation of this is that it is classic siege mentality amid a difficult period for the team. Except, most of the difficulty has been around the manager’s performance. It’s not about the players, it’s him, and when a coach starts getting involved in debates about his own media coverage it isn’t a good sign.
Ange Postecoglou reaches the Erik ten Hag death spiral
Who next?
Whoever wins tonight’s leg will face the winner of Lazio vs Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League semi-finals.
The Norwegian side took a stunning win in the first leg and carry a 2-0 advantage into tonight’s tie.
Prediction
This is a must-win game for Spurs, but they’re up against a side with a great record in Europe, and although they showed promise in last week’s opening leg they missed the opportunity to take a lead to Germany. They might rue that this week: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Tottenham.
Predicted line-ups - Tottenham
Tottenham XI: Vicario, Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bergvall, Bentancur, Maddison, Johnson, Solanke, Kulusevski.
Predicted line-ups - Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt XI: Kaua Santos, Kristensen, Koch, Theate, Brown, Shkiri, Tuta, Larsson, Gotze, Ekitike, Bahoya.
Tottenham finally showed a quality that could save their season
Here’s Miguel Delaney’s report from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...
Tottenham Hotspur may not have the lead in this Europa League quarter-final, but they do have a sense of life. They were much the better team against an awkward but uninspired Eintracht Frankfurt, in a 1-1 home draw that could have gone much worse.
Ange Postecoglou can tell his players they have the winning of this tie even in Frankfurt. He himself might say that would make a difference from the rest of the talk around Spurs of late. There’s a bit of hope and spirit. They’re alive in a competition that could yet save the manager’s job and the season, when the campaign has seemed moribund.
Tottenham finally showed a quality that could save their season
A must-win tie for Spurs
The visitors have extra pressure on this game knowing that their season is virtually scuppered if they fail to progress in Europe.
Out of both domestic cups and 15th in the Premier League, just two points above 17th, Tottenham are struggling to say the least.
A run of six defeats in their last seven games on the road suggests winning today will be an uphill task - but win they must.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments