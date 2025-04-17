Tottenham are in Europa League quarter-final action ( PA Wire )

Tottenham Hotspur will hope to continue their Europa League journey and retain hope of salvaging their season as they take on Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have endured a dismal domestic campaign and were dealt another blow by Wolves between the two legs of this quarter-final tie, but remain in the mix in Europe. A 1-1 home draw is not as strong a position as Spurs would have liked to have taken to Germany, particularly having had the better of their home half of the encounter after Hugo Ekitike’s early goal.

A win in Frankfurt will be required to reach the last four, but it will not come easily. The hosts are having a strong season in the Bundesliga and boast a good recent record in this competition, with Eintracht looking to set up a semi-final against either Bodo/Glimt or Lazio as they bid to emulate their 2022 triumph.

Follow all of the latest from Frankfurt with our live blog below: