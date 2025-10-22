Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool live: Arne Slot desperate to end losing streak in Champions League clash
Slot is tasked with turning Liverpool’s fortunes around after four consecutive losses
Liverpool are desperate for their run of successive defeats to come to an end as they travel to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.
After winning seven on the bounce to start the new campaign, the reigning Premier League champions’ losing streak now sits at four, with Sunday’s gut-wrenching home defeat to Ruben Amorim’s struggling Manchester United acting as the latest blow.
Slot is now tasked with turning his side’s fortunes back around in what is the hardest period he’s faced since succeeding Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield dugout.
They take on a Frankfurt side who have endured a mixed start to the season as well - winning as many games as they’ve lost in the Bundesliga - but one that will be eager to capitalise on Liverpool’s collapse and slay a giant tonight.
Follow all the latest updates from Deutsche Bank Park below:
Predicted line-ups
Eintracht Frankfurt XI: Santos, Buta, Koch, Theate, Brown; Skhiri, Chaibi; Knauff Uzun, Doan; Durkardt
Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitike
Liverpool team news
Liverpool’s No.1 goalkeeper Alisson remains on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from injury meaning Giorgi Mamardashvili continues in goal.
Wataru Endo is a doubt but may make the bench, while Ryan Gravenberch did not travel.
Expect changes from the team that lost to Man Utd on Sunday with Hugo Ekitike, formerly of Frankfurt, in line to start.
Eintracht Frankfurt team news
Frankfurt are without Oscar Hojlund after the midfielder sustained a thigh injury during Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Freiburg.
Jessic Ngankam and Nnamdi Collins are both injured and will not feature in the game.
Is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool on TV?
Liverpool’s trip to Frankfurt in the Champions League kicks off at 8:00pm BST on Wednesday 22 October at Deutsche Bank Park in Germany.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the match on TNT Sports 1 with coverage starting at 7pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the match online via Discovery+.
You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool LIVE!
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Liverpool’s trip to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League!
Off the back of Anfield humiliation at the hands of Man United on Sunday, Arne Slot’s side are desperate to end their losing streak and get their season back on track.
They’ll hope to use the insider knowledge of striker Hugo Ekitike, who returns to his former club tonight.
We’ll have all the build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates from the game, right here!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments