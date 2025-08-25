Eddie Howe issues concerning injury updates after ‘pretty bad day’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Howe issued a concerning update on injured midfielders Sandro Tonali and Joelinton after both players were subbed off the pitch during Liverpool’s dramatic 3-2 win at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle’s start to the season has been difficult with the off-field issues concerning Alexander Isak dominating the headlines across their opening two matches against Aston Villa and Liverpool respectively.

Howe’s side have played well in both games but have lacked a clinical eye in front of goal in Isak’s absence and Anthony Gordon unable to step into the vacancy in the forward line.

To make matters worse, Newcastle lost Gordon - who picked up a red card against Liverpool and will miss the next few matches through suspension - and Tonali and Joelinton to injury during Monday’s night’s meeting with the Premier League champions.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Howe labelled the incidents a ‘pretty bad day’ for his team and admitted that both injured players could be out for a while.

“A bruising game for us,” he said during his post-match interview. “I think so many different emotions, because really proud, really pleased, great energy, great intensity.

“Really proud of the following of the gameplan, and then the adapting [with 10 men]. To come away with nothing, injuries, suspensions and concussions – it’s a pretty bad day.

“Sandro [Tonali]’s doesn’t look good, he was in quite a bit of pain. I don’t know the full extent of his or Joelinton’s injury, but they both look quite threatening to us.”

The Newcastle boss later issued a further update on defender Fabian Schar who picked up a concussion during the match and was also replaced.

Howe told BBC’s Match of the Day: “I don't know with Joe and Sandro, it doesn't look good when a player comes off, especially because both looked in a little bit of pain, they'd be huge blow for us if they're not available.

“Anthony [Gordon] will be suspended and Fabian [Schar] had concussion, so not good."

Newcastle have had a difficult summer transfer window losing out on targets, such as Hugo Ekitike, to other clubs and having bids rejected from other Premier League sides.

With a week left before the window closes they may need to accelerate deals in order to bring in potential replacements for their injured and suspended players or risk worsening a start that has seen them collect just one point from two strong performances.