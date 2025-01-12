Bromley boss Andy Woodman hopeful Newcastle can end trophy wait this season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bromley boss Andy Woodman left St James’ Park hoping Newcastle counterpart Eddie Howe goes on to lift a long-awaited trophy this season after seeing his FA Cup dream draw to a close.

The Magpies’ former goalkeeping coach saw his League Two side take a shock lead in their third-round tie on Tyneside before ultimately going down 3-1 on a day when they did themselves huge credit.

Howe’s men, who could be as little as 90 minutes away from a trip to Wembley in the Carabao Cup, will face League One Birmingham in the fourth round as they attempt to end their 70-year quest for domestic silverware.

Asked if the 47-year could be the man to do just that, Woodman said with a smile: “I’m hoping I’ve played my part and they give me a pat on the back because I’ve let him go through to the next round. I always want him to get a bit of silverware.

“I really hope so because it has been a monkey on the club’s back for many years and nothing would give me greater pleasure, particularly Eddie and his staff and the team of players. They’re good human beings, you can tell that.

“I had a chat with Sean Longstaff, who I’ve known since he was a small boy and to see players you know and people you know at a football club – not just the players and the staff, but the people around the club – I really would, probably as much as any Geordie fan, be hoping they can lift a trophy this year, for sure.”

Woodman’s comments came after he had seen Cameron Congreve ruin Howe’s hopes of serene progress when he fired the visitors into an unlikely eighth-minute lead and, although Lewis Miley soon levelled, the Magpies boss was less than impressed with a pedestrian first half from a much-changed team.

His decision to introduce Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes at the break paid off almost immediately as the England international converted a 49th-minute penalty to put his side in front, and 21-year-old striker Will Osula’s first Newcastle goal sealed a 3-1 win, an eighth on the trot in all competitions.

Head coach Howe, who revealed Joelinton’s departure was planned, but Barnes’ was the result of a muscle problem, said: “We wanted to get through and win the game, and the players’ attitude has to be right. If the attitude is not right, you won’t get through.

“We always pride ourselves on that and I thought the lads responded really well. It wasn’t a perfect performance from us, we’re not deluded and we know we can do a lot better.

“But we showed the mental qualities needed and we had enough quality to get through.”

Woodman left Tyneside proud of Bromley’s display.

Asked how his day had been, he said: “It was nice to have a little bit of hope. We had a little bit of romance of the FA Cup today and I’m really chuffed about that.”