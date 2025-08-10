Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virgil van Dijk criticised the Crystal Palace fans who disturbed a silence in tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva before the Community Shield at Wembley.

The brothers died on 3 July in a car accident in Zamora, Spain, after a suspected tyre blowout. The tragedy occurred only 11 days after Jota, a 28-year-old father of three, had married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso.

While the majority of Palace fans stood and respectfully observed the silence, a small group could be heard chanting “Eagles”. Other Palace supporters urged them to be quiet and Liverpool fans at the other end of the stadium booed, before the referee blew his whistle to signal the end of the tribute.

“Disappointing,” Van Dijk said. “That’s the only thing I can say. I don’t know who did that but there were plenty trying to shush it down but that didn’t help it. It is what it is. How many fans were there, 80,000? It’s disappointing to hear that, but if those people can ho home and be proud and happy then…”

After the game, which Palace won via a penalty shootout, the Liverpool manager, Arne Slot, defended the Palace fans involved, suggesting they may not have been aware of the tribute.

open image in gallery Tributes were paid to Diogo Jota at Wembley (Adam Davy/PA). ( PA Wire )

“I am a positive person and if I look at the respect that has been paid to them both from everywhere around the world, this is what I have in my head,” said Slot. “I don’t think this was planned or it was the idea of the fan that made some noise. Maybe he wasn’t aware that it was a minute of silence. He was just still happy and tried to cheer for his team. Then the fans of Palace were trying to calm that person or those persons down. I don’t think he had a bad intention the guy or people that made noise.

“Our fans reacted with ‘ey, what’s happening here?’ So I don’t think there is a bad intention to it because the fans of Crystal Palace and fans around the world have paid huge respect to Diogo and Andre. This was an unlucky… I don’t think there was bad intention.”

Liverpool will play their first Premier League game since Jota’s death when the new Premier League season begins on Friday night.

“We will see Friday when Bournemouth come to our stadium how respectful that will be. It’s also one, one and a half month ago I think, five weeks ago. That’s why maybe this fan was just so happy for them to be here in the Charity Shield that he forgot in that second.”