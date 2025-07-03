Jurgen Klopp ‘heartbroken’ over tragic passing of ‘great friend’ Diogo Jota

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has paid emotional tribute to his former star striker Diogo Jota following the player’s tragic passing.

The Liverpool forward was killed in a car crash at the age of just 28 in the early hours of Thursday morning in Spain, along with his brother, Andre Silva, a footballer for FC Penafiel in Portugal. No other vehicles were involved, Spanish authorities said.

Klopp brought Jota to Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in September 2020, where he went on to earn a cult following as one of English football’s most potent finishers.

Jota recently won the Premier League title with Liverpool as well as the Nations League with Portugal. He married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso less than two weeks ago, with whom he had three children.

“This is a moment where I struggle,” Klopp wrote on Instagram. “There must be a bigger purpose. But I can’t see it.

“I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Diogo and his brother André. Diogo was a not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father.

“We will miss you so much. All my prayers, thoughts and power to Rute, the kids, the family, the friends and everyone who loved them. Rest in peace - Love J.”

Jota scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, helping guide the club to two Carabao Cups and one FA Cup under Klopp between 2020 and 2024.

The club said it is “devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota” and requested privacy for the family as they come to terms with the “unimaginable loss”.

Tributes have poured in from vast numbers of former players, clubs, sporting figures, and footballing fans, hailing the person behind the footballer. Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo is among those, saying on Instagram that “it doesn’t make sense”.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Darwin Nunez (right) are among the flood of players to offer tributes to Diogo Jota ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Liverpool team-mate Darwin Nunez said: “There are no words to comfort you for so much pain. I will always remember you with your smile, as a good teammate on and off the field.”

“I send all my strength to your family, from where I am sure he will always be with you, especially your wife and three children. RIP Diogo and Andre.”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher posted on X: “Devastating news about Diogo Jota and his brother Andre this morning. Thoughts are with everyone of their family and friends, especially his wife Rute and their three lovely kids.” Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard also posted: “RIP Diogo. Condolences to his family and friends during this incredibly sad time.”

Uefa have confirmed that a minute’s silence will be held ahead of both of today’s Euro 2025 matches in memory of Jota and his brother Silva, with Portugal taking on Spain in Bern.