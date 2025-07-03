Arne Slot in ‘absolute shock’ as he pays tribute to Diogo Jota: ‘A loved one to all of us’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot said that Diogo Jota was loved by everyone at Liverpool and there is a sense of “absolute shock” at the death of the forward.

Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, were killed in a car accident in Spain and Slot said it was even more “heartbreaking” because this was shaping up as a dream summer for the 28-year-old.

The former Wolves and Porto attacker had helped Liverpool win the Premier League and Portugal the Nations League before getting married to his boyhood sweetheart, Rute.

Head coach Slot said he would never forget Jota as he mourned a unique and special person who had everything he wanted in a Liverpool footballer.

In his tribute, Slot said: “For us as a club, the sense of shock is absolute. Diogo was not just our player. He was a loved one to all of us. He was a teammate, a colleague, a workmate and in all of those roles he was very special.

“I could say so much about what he brought to our team but the truth is everyone who watched Diogo play could see it. Hard work, desire, commitment, great quality, goals. The essence of what a Liverpool player should be.

“There were also the parts that not everyone got to see. The person who never sought popularity but found it anyway. Not a friend to two people, a friend to everyone. Someone who made others feel good about themselves just by being with them. A person who cared deeply for his family.

“The last time we spoke, I congratulated Diogo on winning the Nations League and wished him luck for his forthcoming wedding. In many ways, it was a dream summer for Diogo and his family, which makes it all the more heartbreaking that it should end like this.”

open image in gallery Diogo Jota died in a car crash on Thursday morning, at the age of 28 ( Getty )

Slot joined Liverpool last summer and said he soon realised that Jota was a favourite of the Anfield crowd.

He added: “When I first came to the club, one of the first songs I got to know was the one that our fans sing for Diogo. I had not worked with him previously but I knew straight away that if the Liverpool supporters, who have seen so many great players over the years, had such a unique chant for Diogo, he must have special qualities.

“That we have lost those qualities in such terrible circumstances is something we have not yet come to terms with. For this reason, we need everyone at the club to stand together and to be there for one another. We owe this to Diogo, to Andre Silva, to their wider family and to ourselves.

“My condolences go to Diogo’s wife, Rute, their three beautiful children and to the parents of Diogo and Andre Silva.

open image in gallery Arne Slot has paid an emotional tribute to his player, saying the club are in a state of “absolute shock” ( Getty Images )

“When the time is right, we will celebrate Diogo Jota, we will remember his goals and we will sing his song. For the time being, we will remember him as a unique human being and mourn his loss. He will never be forgotten. His name is Diogo.”

Slot admitted he was struggling to process his own grief and said his thoughts were with Jota’s family.

“What to say?” he asked. “What can anyone say at a time like this when the shock and the pain is so incredibly raw? I wish I had the words but I know I do not.

“All I have are feelings that I know so many people will share about a person and a player we loved dearly and a family we care so much about.

open image in gallery Fans have gathered outside Anfield to lay flowers in Jota’s memory ( PA Wire )

“My first thoughts are not those of a football manager. They are of a father, a son, a brother and an uncle and they belong to the family of Diogo and Andre Silva who have experienced such an unimaginable loss.

“My message to them is very clear – you will never walk alone. The players, the staff, the supporters of Liverpool Football Club are all with you and from what I have seen today, the same can be said of the wider family of football.

“This is not solely a response to tragedy. It is also a reaction to the goodness of the people involved and the respect that so many have for the boys as individuals and for the family as a whole.”