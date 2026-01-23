Derby vs West Brom Prediction, Betting Tips & Odds

Derby vs West Brom tips:

West Brom travel to Derby on Friday night, desperate to bounce back after their 5-0 thrashing at home by fellow strugglers Norwich City on Tuesday.

The match was only new boss Eric Ramsey’s second game in charge, and it was his second defeat, but even he would have been surprised by the nature of the defeat after conceding four goals in the second half.

So much was expected of West Brom this season after finishing just four points off the play-offs last season, but once again, they have flattered to deceive.

They currently sit 19th in the Championship table, just three points above the relegation zone after 28 games, while Friday’s opponents are 10th with 10 more points on the board, following Tuesday’s 2-1 win away at Charlton.

Before the defeat to the Canaries, WBA were 16/1 for the drop with football betting sites, but since then their odds have been cut, and they will need to be careful because, as we know, no one is too big to be relegated.

Ryan Mason was sacked by West Brom on 6 January after a 10th straight defeat away from home, which came at Leicester City, leaving them 18th in the league.

Former Minnesota United head coach Ramsey took charge of the club last week, but his first game ended in defeat to Middlesbrough.

They battled back from 2-0 down at home last Friday night, only to concede in added time when Delano Burgzorg scored only his second goal of the season.

Derby have won three of their last six in all competitions, and they came against Boro, Preston North End and Charlton last time out.

At home, though they have lost their last two against Wrexham and Leeds United in the FA Cup, in fact, it took them until 21 October to win their first home game of the season, at the sixth attempt.

They only won two of the opening 12 games of the season, and both of them came against Friday’s opponents. Things have improved since them and they have won 10 games since to move them just two points off the top six.

Derby vs West Brom betting: Rams to batter the Baggies

West Brom have a terrible record against the Rams and are without a win in their last seven, drawing two and losing the other five.

Their last win came back in July 2020 when goals from Grady Diangana and Dara O'Shea earned them a 2-0 win in an empty Hawthorns.

You have to go back to August 2003 for the last time the Baggies won at Pride Park, when Rob Hulse scored the only goal of the game midway through the second half to secure a 1-0 win.

In fact, that win was their only one at Derby in 32 matches, dating back to 1920, with 12 draws and 19 defeats to date.

The two sides have already played each other twice this season, first in the League Cup, which Derby won on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

They followed it up with the 1-0 win in the league in September when Andreas Weimann scored the only goal of the game six minutes from time.

After conceding five in midweek, this can go one of two ways. Derby can either take full advantage of a side lacking in confidence to inflict a third defeat of the season, or we can see a wounded animal ready to strike back.

My money is on the former, and with betting apps offering a solid price on a Derby win, that seems too good to turn down.

Derby vs West Brom prediction 1: Derby to win - 8/5 BetMGM

Derby vs West Brom prediction: Agyemang to finally score at home

Patrick Agyemang made his Derby debut when these two sides met in September, after joining from MLS side Charlotte FC in the summer, and he has adapted well to life in England.

After the Rams paid over £7m for the 25-year-old, they must have been confident of what he was capable of, but he already has seven goals in 24 Championship appearances.

He scored the only goal of the game in the recent 1-0 win at Preston but has netted just once at home, which was his first goal for the club way back in October, so he would love to add to that on Friday.

His last five goals have all come first in the game, and betting sites have him at 7/1 to do that again this week, or you can get 22/1 on him scoring two or more as he did against Sheffield Wednesday before Christmas.

Derby vs West Brom prediction 2: Patric Agyemang to score - 29/10 Ladbrokes

Derby vs West Brom team news:

Derby: The home side are definitely without striker Carlton Morris and Max Johnston due to injury, while Matt Clarke is suspended after he was sent off on Tuesday for two bookable offences. Goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom is likely to return after missing the game at Charlton due to illness.

West Brom: The Baggies are still without midfielder Ousmane Diakite, who is on compassionate leave, while Tammer Bany and Alex Williams are out injured. The latter is on his way back but unlikely to be considered for this one.

Derby vs West Brom betting offer

Please gamble responsibly

It’s vital that bettors take steps to remain in control of their time and budget when using gambling sites. The same applies whether you’re using the slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable racing punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

