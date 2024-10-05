Derby County vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Derby County face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Derby County 2, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Second Half ends, Derby County 2, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corey Blackett-Taylor (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay in match because of an injury Eiran Cashin (Derby County).
Eiran Cashin (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by James Collins.
Attempt saved. Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ilias Chair with a cross.
