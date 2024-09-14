Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1726329364

Derby County vs Cardiff City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Pride Park Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 14 September 2024 08:01
Comments
A general view of Pride Park
A general view of Pride Park (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Derby County face Cardiff City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726329348

Derby County vs Cardiff City

Match ends, Derby County 1, Cardiff City 0.

14 September 2024 16:55
1726329299

Derby County vs Cardiff City

Second Half ends, Derby County 1, Cardiff City 0.

14 September 2024 16:54
1726329258

Derby County vs Cardiff City

Attempt missed. Ebou Adams (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Curtis Nelson.

14 September 2024 16:54
1726329221

Derby County vs Cardiff City

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Jacob Widell Zetterström.

14 September 2024 16:53
1726329220

Derby County vs Cardiff City

Attempt missed. Calum Chambers (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ollie Tanner with a cross following a set piece situation.

14 September 2024 16:53
1726329191

Derby County vs Cardiff City

Chris Willock (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14 September 2024 16:53
1726329033

Derby County vs Cardiff City

Offside, Derby County. Jerry Yates is caught offside.

14 September 2024 16:50
1726328930

Derby County vs Cardiff City

Attempt missed. Alex Robertson (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

14 September 2024 16:48
1726328866

Derby County vs Cardiff City

Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.

14 September 2024 16:47
1726328522

Derby County vs Cardiff City

Chris Willock (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

14 September 2024 16:42

