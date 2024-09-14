Derby County vs Cardiff City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Derby County face Cardiff City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Match ends, Derby County 1, Cardiff City 0.
Second Half ends, Derby County 1, Cardiff City 0.
Attempt missed. Ebou Adams (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Curtis Nelson.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Jacob Widell Zetterström.
Attempt missed. Calum Chambers (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ollie Tanner with a cross following a set piece situation.
Chris Willock (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Derby County. Jerry Yates is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Alex Robertson (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.
Chris Willock (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
