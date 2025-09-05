Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Denmark vs Scotland live: Steve Clarke’s side begin World Cup qualifying in Copenhagen

Can Scotland qualify for their first World Cup since 1998?

Chris Wilson
Friday 05 September 2025 12:02 EDT
Comments
Scotland begin their World Cup qualifying campaign this evening
Scotland begin their World Cup qualifying campaign this evening (Getty Images)

Scotland begin their World Cup qualifying campaign with a tough trip to Denmark as they bid to compete in the tournament’s finals for the first time since 1998.

Steve Clarke’s side will hope to build on their 4-0 thrashing of Lichtenstein last time out, which followed a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Iceland at Hampden Park.

Denmark, meanwhile, will look to make it three wins on the trot, with recent victorious international friendlies against Northern Ireland and Lithuania giving Brian Riemer’s side plenty of confidence.

Scotland could be in for a three-way race for top spot in Group C with Greece also contenders, so will be desperate to get things started in fine stead this evening.

Follow all the build-up, team news and minute-by-minute action from Copenhagen below:

Recommended

Good evening

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s World Cup qualifying match between Scotland and Denmark.

Steve Clarke’s side travel to Copenhagen for their first qualifier of Group C, as the Scots bid to make their first World Cup since 1998.

Belarus and Greece make up the other teams vying for automatic qualification to next year’s tournament, and Scotland will fancy their chances of finishing first, especially if they can nick a positive result at Parken tonight.

We’ll have all the latest team news and updates right here.

Chris Wilson5 September 2025 17:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in