Denmark vs Scotland live: Steve Clarke’s side begin World Cup qualifying in Copenhagen
Can Scotland qualify for their first World Cup since 1998?
Scotland begin their World Cup qualifying campaign with a tough trip to Denmark as they bid to compete in the tournament’s finals for the first time since 1998.
Steve Clarke’s side will hope to build on their 4-0 thrashing of Lichtenstein last time out, which followed a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Iceland at Hampden Park.
Denmark, meanwhile, will look to make it three wins on the trot, with recent victorious international friendlies against Northern Ireland and Lithuania giving Brian Riemer’s side plenty of confidence.
Scotland could be in for a three-way race for top spot in Group C with Greece also contenders, so will be desperate to get things started in fine stead this evening.
Follow all the build-up, team news and minute-by-minute action from Copenhagen below:
Good evening
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s World Cup qualifying match between Scotland and Denmark.
Steve Clarke’s side travel to Copenhagen for their first qualifier of Group C, as the Scots bid to make their first World Cup since 1998.
Belarus and Greece make up the other teams vying for automatic qualification to next year’s tournament, and Scotland will fancy their chances of finishing first, especially if they can nick a positive result at Parken tonight.
We’ll have all the latest team news and updates right here.
