Dejan Kulusevski explains form and remarkable Man City record: ‘I have something no other player has’

Dejan Kulusevski called Tottenham’s 4-0 thrashing of Manchester City the result of his life and declared he is a unique player with something no one else has.

The Swede set up James Maddison’s opener and played a part when Pedro Porro scored the third goal as Spurs ended City’s 52-match unbeaten run at the Etihad Stadium.

And Kulusevski was not downplaying the scale of Tottenham’s victory against a team who have won four consecutive Premier League titles.

“I’d say it’s the best result ever in my career,” he said. “It’s a big night for the whole club, for the coach, for the players.”

Kulusevski is a rare visiting player with a fine record at the Etihad Stadium after scoring on each of his three previous trips and he drew inspiration from Tottenham’s previous results there.

He added: “I believe this because in the past years, we’ve come here and played really well. So this is the game I look forward to most in the year and once again, it happens, so glory to God.”

Kulusevski has been in terrific form this season, largely in midfield but he was switched to play on the right wing at City by manager Ange Postecoglou.

And he said his running power makes him different to anyone else, adding: “I think I have something that no other player has. So you can’t compare me to any other player, so this is what I’m looking for. Then, of course, I watch other players. I take the best stuff from them, but with my engine, you know, with my heart - I don’t get tired - I feel like I can do a lot still in my career. I don’t get tired and I can’t let anybody outwork me. That’s the plan. That’s how I play and how I train.”

Kulusevski agreed he seemed unstoppable at the moment, saying: “I feel like that. I feel very good, and I’m trying to keep this way. I’m very happy, I’m trying to improve. I’m never happy. I’m just grateful, but I feel really good. I started the season good, but there is over half of the season left and I hope I can do much better.”