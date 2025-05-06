Declan Rice demands Arsenal show ‘big balls’ in bid to reach Champions League final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Declan Rice said Arsenal need to have "big balls" to deliver the biggest night in the club's history by overcoming the odds to beat Paris Saint-Germain and book their place in the Champions League final.

Arsenal head into the second leg of their semi-final against the French champions trailing by one goal following Ousmane Dembele's early strike at the Emirates a week ago.

The Gunners were second best for much of the first leg but Rice insists the north Londoners hold "no fear" that they can see off PSG and secure their first Champions League final in nearly two decades.

open image in gallery Rice wants Arsenal to show courage in Paris ( REUTERS )

"We need to have big balls and go out there on the biggest stage and show that we are ready to play on the biggest level," said Rice on the eve of Wednesday's fixture at the Parc des Princes.

"It is going to be the biggest night in this club's history if we get to the final so we are fully ready to go.

"You need to have full belief and we certainly have that as a group because the manager drills that into us every day and if we are the best version of ourselves - and we know we can be that - there is no stopping us getting into that final.

"You cannot come into a semi-final away in Paris and not have that belief and courage.

"If we want to win stuff, we have to take these massive steps. Tomorrow night is a massive step, and we are really driven by the fact that the final is 90 minutes away.

"We are here to win the game and make a statement and get to the final. We have risen to the big occasions in the past and we are ready to do it again.

open image in gallery Dembele’s goal gives PSG the advantage ahead of the second leg ( REUTERS )

"In our second group game we beat PSG 2-0 and it was the same team other than Dembele and (Khvicha) Kvaratskhelia and everyone else started. So there is no fear. We believe we belong at this level."

Rice fired Arsenal to the semi-finals with two stunning set-pieces against Real Madrid at the Emirates, and he continued: "The manager calls them magic moments and in that game against Madrid I was able to produce two free-kicks.

"But tomorrow, the semi-final is set up for someone else to get that magic moment. You are going to need a moment of magic and hopefully we can deliver something special."

Arsenal's sole chance of winning silverware this season rests on the Champions League - a competition they have never won and last reached the final in 2006 - with Liverpool already crowned Premier League champions.

Arsenal's league form has dropped in recent weeks which has seen them dragged into a race to finish inside the top five and secure Champions League football again next season.

But Rice added: "We are so close (to winning a trophy). In the Premier League for the past few years we have been close and now we are in the semi-finals of the Champions League and the next step for us is to win trophies.

"I sense we are close but to get over the line, we need to win that first one and I am sure they will then start coming."