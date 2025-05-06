Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has confirmed that star forward Ousmane Dembele will be available to face Arsenal in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

The Frenchman was substituted midway through the second half of PSG’s first-leg win at the Emirates last week, having scored the only goal of the game on four minutes, and he subsequently missed the 2-1 loss to Strasbourg in Ligue 1 at the weekend.

However, the 27-year-old resumed training on Monday ahead of the second leg clash in Paris, with Enrique later confirming that he will be available for the second leg at the Parc des Princes.

"He's been training with us for the last two days," said Enrique. “You saw him on Tuesday - a normal training session for him. He'll be available on Wednesday,.”

Arsenal also have some positive injury news ahead of the tie, with Jurrien Timber and Martin Odegaard training on Tuesday, while Riccardo Calafiori has also resumed training after a brief injury lay-off.

Dembele, who is in his second season with PSG after moving back to his homeland from Barcelona in 2023, is the club’s top scorer this season with 33 goals in all competitions. Along with Barcelona duo Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, he is currently one of the favourites for the Ballon d’Or.

open image in gallery Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal of the game for PSG in the first leg against Arsenal ( REUTERS )

And PSG welcome Arsenal on Wednesday night needing a draw or win to progress, with the tie finely poised at 1-0 on aggregate after an intriguing first leg at the Emirates last week.

The French club are looking to make just their second Champions League final, having lost the delayed 2020 edition to Bayern Munich. Success this season would make them just the second French side to win the competition, after Marseille in 1993.

In the other semi-final tie, Barcelona take on Inter Milan at the San Siro, with that tie also in the balance after a 3-3 draw in the first leg at Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium.