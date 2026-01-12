Football fan who injured own team player by throwing a seat jailed for 18 months

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A football supporter has been handed an 18-month jail sentence after inflicting a "severe injury" on one of his own club’s players by throwing a seat during a Scottish Premiership match.

David Gowans, 32, launched the projectile onto the pitch at Tannadice on May 17, following a league fixture between Aberdeen and Dundee United.

The object struck Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie, who had approached the area in front of the travelling fans to acknowledge their support.

MacKenzie suffered a "deep 2in laceration" to his left eyebrow and a "5cm abrasion" below his left eye, an incident that has left him "permanently disfigured".

Gowans, a father-of-one who was working as an offshore operator at the time, was a member of the Aberdeen ultras supporters’ group.

open image in gallery David Gowans, pictured outside court, was sentenced to 18 months in jail on Monday ( PA Wire )

He admitted culpable and reckless conduct in October.

Handing down his sentence at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Gowans: “Your actions were selfish, stupid, dangerous and utterly irresponsible.

“You must have known that by throwing this item it could hit somebody”.

He added: “If you didn’t consider this possibility, the level of recklessness is staggering.”

The judge also told Gowans there was a “bigger picture” to the incident, in that it happened at a football match and could have triggered further disorder in the crowd.

At an earlier hearing the court was shown CCTV footage of the incident, which showed MacKenzie lying on the pitch for some minutes after being struck, while being attended to by medical staff.

He was subsequently taken off the pitch in a wheelchair.

The footage showed a large number of Dundee United fans on the pitch nearby, celebrating their team’s win.

Sheriff Carmichael went on: “There is no reasonable alternative to a custodial sentence.

“This is needed because of the gravity of this crime, and it is needed in order to adequately punish you and adequately express the public disapproval of this behaviour, and discourage others from behaving in a similar fashion.”

As well as sentencing Gowans to 18 months in prison, the sheriff gave him a football banning order barring him from attending football matches for 10 years – which he pointed out was the “maximum period that I can impose.”

He has already been given a lifetime ban by Aberdeen Football Club.

open image in gallery Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie was treated on the pitch ( PA Wire )

A woman sitting in the public gallery began weeping when the sentence was handed down.

Gowans, who appeared in court wearing a dark-coloured suit, waved to the woman as he was being led away to begin his sentence.

Earlier, Gowans’ lawyer Larry Flynn told the court his client had been inebriated at the time he threw the chair, and that he was so drunk he missed the supporters’ bus home to Aberdeen and had to get a taxi instead.

He added that Gowans was “extremely embarrassed” by the incident, and that he accepts “he let himself down and let his football club down”.

At an earlier hearing Dundee Sheriff Court was shown text messages Gowan sent to Aberdeen FC supporters liaison officer Lynne Fisk, in which he admitted he had thrown the seat.

In one message, which was shown to the court, the father-of-one said he “wasn’t aiming at anything or anyone” and that the section of seat had just been “there right next to me”.

In another message he said it had been “a disastrous mistake”.

Helen Nisbet, procurator fiscal for Tayside, Central and Fife, said: “This was disgraceful conduct which could have resulted in far greater consequences.

“David Gowans’ crass behaviour could also have jeopardised the safety of other supporters.

“As prosecutors, we will not hesitate to deal with this type of offending which puts people at serious risk of harm.”