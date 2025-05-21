Man in court after footballer hit by part of chair at match

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has appeared in court charged with culpable and reckless conduct after an Aberdeen FC player was hit by part of a chair on the pitch at a match.

Aberdeen substitute Jack MacKenzie suffered a head injury in the incident at Tannadice Park in Dundee following his club’s defeat to Dundee United on Saturday.

MacKenzie was treated on the pitch and was then taken off in a wheelchair, with his club saying he had suffered a “serious facial injury”.

David Gowans, 31, from Aberdeen, was charged with culpable and reckless conduct when he appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and granted bail.

Fans invaded the pitch after United clinched the fourth spot in the William Hill Premiership and a place in Europe with the 2-1 win at the weekend.